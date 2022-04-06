Conor McGregor has dismissed Henry Cejudo’s criticism of his training techniques, branding his fellow former UFC champion a “little fat novice”.

McGregor sustained a broken leg in his last fight, a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July, and has only recently begun doing pad work as he targets a late summer return to the Octagon.

Over the past two weeks, McGregor has shared multiple videos of himself practising his striking, with one of his most recent uploads drawing a comment from American Cejudo.

The former men’s bantamweight and flyweight champion criticised the Irishman’s approach, writing on Twitter: “Everything is done naked. No fakes, no [feints], no level changes.

“But you think [you’re] going to get a different result. You work [too] much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat [greatest of all time].”

Former lightweight and featherweight champion McGregor, who has already exchanged words with Cejudo on Twitter in recent weeks and months, replied: “The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before?

“Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions. Quiet, you bum!”

Cejudo, 35, responded, “You literally don’t have a leg to stand on,” referencing the 33-year-old McGregor’s injury.

Cejudo retired in 2020, moments after retaining the bantamweight title, though the Olympic gold medalist in wrestling has long teased a return to mixed martial arts.