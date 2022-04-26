‘Catch you soon’: Conor McGregor teases UFC comeback with more training photos
McGregor recently returned to training after breaking his leg last year
Conor McGregor has said the “countdown” is on ahead of his UFC comeback, with the Irishman having released more training photos.
McGregor broke his leg during a loss to Dustin Poirier last July – his second defeat by the American in 2021 – and only recently returned to training.
The former dual-weight UFC champion has expressed his desire to challenge welterweight title holder Kamaru Usman, a victory over whom would make McGregor the first fighter in UFC history to have held belts in three divisions.
“Right hook tastiness, catch you soon, the count down is on,” McGregor wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of him hitting a heavy bag.
While McGregor, 33, is keen on challenging Usman, the Nigerian-American is expected to defend his title against Leon Edwards this summer.
Edwards is out to become the second ever British UFC champion, with Michael Bisping the only Briton so far to have won gold in the promotion.
McGregor, meanwhile, held the featherweight and lightweight titles in 2016, when he became the first ever fighter to hold two UFC belts simultaneously.
Prior to suffering a broken leg against Poirier in July, McGregor was knocked out – for the first time in his career – by the American last January.
