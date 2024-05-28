Jump to content

Conor McGregor shares bloody sparring photos as party video circulates

Fans played down McGregor’s chances against Michael Chandler on 29 June, after seeing him party one month before the fight

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 28 May 2024 10:39
Conor McGregor announces UFC return

Conor McGregor has seemingly moved to dispel doubts about his chances against Michael Chandler, after a video of the Irishman partying went viral.

A clip surfaced over the weekend of McGregor dancing at what appeared to be a festival, alongside his wife Dee Devlin. The video emerged just one month before McGregor’s scheduled fight with Chandler.

Many fans have expressed doubt that the former dual-weight champion can beat Chandler on 29 June, suggesting that McGregor’s preparation has not been up to scratch.

But McGregor, 35, took to Instagram on Monday (27 May) to share photos of himself sparring, showing bloody gloves and writing: “Fighting, competing, it’s in my blood. #FightingIrish.”

Meanwhile, Chandler has continued to post regular photos and videos of himself training, as he prepares to headline UFC 303 with McGregor in Las Vegas.

On Monday, the 38-year-old American wrote on Instagram: “Life’s battles are not always won by the bigger and stronger man, but he who believes he can win. Walk On. See you at the top!”

McGregor and Chandler are due to face off at a press conference in Dublin on 3 June, in a rare move by the UFC, which last staged an international press tour in 2015 – ahead of McGregor’s win over Jose Aldo.

McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in July 2021, in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier, who knocked him out six months earlier. The Irishman has not won a fight since January 2020.

Chandler last fought in November 2022, also losing to Poirier, who submitted his fellow American.

