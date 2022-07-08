Conor McGregor escalates Twitter feud with UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev

Conor McGregor has continued his antagonistic exchange with Rafael Fiziev, comparing himself to professional golfer Tiger Woods and threatening to treat his fellow UFC lightweight like a ‘golf ball’.

Fiziev is preparing for a Fight Night main event against Rafael dos Anjos this weekend, but the Kyrgyzstani took time to hit out at McGregor on Twitter this week.

McGregor reacted to a video that highlighted Fiziev’s ‘Matrix’-style defence of high kicks, suggesting a way to counter the 29-year-old’s backwards lean. Fiziev took exception to McGregor’s comments, however, saying the former dual-weight champion is ‘living in a fantasy world’.

The Irishman offered a mostly-cordial response and accepted Fiziev’s offer to train together in Thailand, but the 33-year-old did hit out at Fiziev for having not yet achieved ‘anything significant’ in mixed martial arts.

Fiziev then tweeted: “No disrespect meant either, training together will be beneficial for both of us. Trust me it will be much better camp than you had in Dubai before.”

McGregor replied: “No bother pal, sound. Think of me as tiger woods with a 12 iron and your nose as the golf ball. And think of me sprinting for it with a running switch kick and f*** your little bend back.

“You little bend back nobody b***h. Oh you bend over, wow, that’s awesome. Congrats pal haha.”

McGregor is recovering from a broken leg that he sustained in his last fight, against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The Irishman knocked out Poirier at featherweight in 2014, before the American avenged that loss with his own KO of McGregor last January.

In their trilogy bout last July, McGregor suffered a broken leg at the end of the first round, leading Poirier to be declared the winner by TKO (doctor stoppage).

McGregor is not expected back in the Octagon until early 2023.