Conor McGregor jokes with ‘rival’ Jake Paul and brother Logan at Trump inauguration
McGregor has been rumoured to box Logan in India, while he has long traded barbs with Jake online
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Conor McGregor shared a bus with his ‘rival’ Jake Paul and the YouTuber’s brother Logan on Monday, as they traveled to Donald Trump’s inauguration. The surprising link-up comes amid rumours that McGregor will box Logan in India.
UFC icon McGregor, who has not fought in that promotion since 2021, recently said he was in talks to fight Logan, although UFC president Dana White shot down that claim.
In any case, it was surprising to see the Irishman laughing and joking with Jake and Logan on Monday, as they gathered to show their support for Trump, who is set to be sworn in for his second term as President of the United States.
In a photo shared by Jake on X (formerly Twitter), McGregor is seated behind the brothers, smiling with their mother Pam. In front, Jake and Logan sport bemused expressions. A video taken by YouTuber Nelk shows the group laughing together.
McGregor, 36, has long traded spiteful barbs online with Jake, 28, who has delved into boxing in recent years and outpointed heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, 58, in November.
Logan, 29, has also boxed, having notably faced all-time great Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in 2021. Since then, however, Logan has preferred professional wrestling over boxing, having starred in WWE since 2021.
Last week, it was reported that a woman is suing McGregor after accusing him of sexual assault in 2023. The woman was previously unsuccessful in getting criminal charges filed, and is also suing employees at the basketball arena where she alleges the attack took place during a Miami Heat game.
In November, a civil-court jury in Ireland awarded €250,000 to a different woman, who said she was “brutally raped and battered” by McGregor in 2018.