Conor McGregor ‘not sure’ what weight he will return to UFC at

Conor McGregor has said that he is “not sure” which weight class he will return to UFC at.

The Irishman’s last two fights were at the 155lb lightweight class, but his last victory, a TKO win over Donald Cerrone in January 2020, came 15 pounds heavier at welterweight.

McGregor has been recovering from a broken tibia suffered in his defeat to Dustin Poirier last July, but has been told he can return to sparring in April.

He will then be able to better gauge at what weight he will be able to return.

“April they said I can spar and box again so I can take it day-by-day,” McGregor told Severe MMA. “Once I return to sparring I will know my weight, I will know how I feel and I will know my style.

“I’m not sure yet to be honest... 155lbs or 170lbs I would imagine but I am not sure yet.

“It is about time this game gives me the respect from my different styles of fighting, there was an eleven percent chance that my bone didn’t heal but it’s past that stage now.”

An encounter with UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira has been mentioned as a possible return fight for McGregor.

McGregor held the belt for 511 days after defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

UFC president Dana White has said that it will in part be up to the champion at the time to decide if McGregor gets an immediate shot at the title.

“We will see what’s what with the lightweight division,” White told The Underground. “It’s going to depend on who the champion is when Conor McGregor comes back, they have a say in it. What do they want to do?

“If it’s Oliveira who is still champion when Conor comes back, maybe Oliveira wants Conor, we will see then. There are many variables for his return, number one his health and how his leg is.

“Once that is 100 per cent, we will start to figure out where he goes because we have fights up to 18 June already.”