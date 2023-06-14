Jump to content

Conor McGregor pays young action-figure artist $1,200 for figurines

Samuel Romero showed McGregor various models that he had made of the former UFC champion

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Wednesday 14 June 2023 04:00
Comments
On this week’s episode of The Ultimate Fighter, Conor McGregor paid a young action-figure artist $1,200 for a number of figurines of the former UFC champion, leaving the boy stunned.

During the episode, McGregor was shown meeting Samuel Romero, who creates custom action figures and presented the Irishman with various models of “Notorious”.

“One fan Conor came across on social media apparently makes his own action figures,” said UFC president Dana White, “and he made a few of Conor. So, Conor wanted to meet him, and it’s awesome; it’s always cool to give huge fans this type of opportunity.”

McGregor said: “He puts all these different parts of different wrestlers [together] and makes me and made a few others. My son Junior loves that.”

The 34-year-old told Romero: “I’ll take these all off you, kid. What’s the damage? A G [grand], we’ll do a G? Take a G with you?

“What do you reckon? I’ll give you $1,200, yeah?”

Romero was visibly shocked as McGregor counted the money.

During the episode of The Ultimate Fighter, one of McGregor’s team members suffered a points loss to his opposite number on Michael Chandler’s team. The result saw Team Chandler move to 3-0 against Team McGregor.

McGregor came under fire this week for hospitalising the mascot of the Miami Heat at an NBA game – flooring ‘Burnie’ with a punch, then striking him again when he was prone on the court.

