Conor McGregor pays young action-figure artist $1,200 for figurines

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

On this week’s episode of The Ultimate Fighter, Conor McGregor paid a young action-figure artist $1,200 for a number of figurines of the former UFC champion, leaving the boy stunned.

During the episode, McGregor was shown meeting Samuel Romero, who creates custom action figures and presented the Irishman with various models of “Notorious”.

“One fan Conor came across on social media apparently makes his own action figures,” said UFC president Dana White, “and he made a few of Conor. So, Conor wanted to meet him, and it’s awesome; it’s always cool to give huge fans this type of opportunity.”

McGregor said: “He puts all these different parts of different wrestlers [together] and makes me and made a few others. My son Junior loves that.”

The 34-year-old told Romero: “I’ll take these all off you, kid. What’s the damage? A G [grand], we’ll do a G? Take a G with you?

“What do you reckon? I’ll give you $1,200, yeah?”

Romero was visibly shocked as McGregor counted the money.

During the episode of The Ultimate Fighter, one of McGregor’s team members suffered a points loss to his opposite number on Michael Chandler’s team. The result saw Team Chandler move to 3-0 against Team McGregor.

McGregor came under fire this week for hospitalising the mascot of the Miami Heat at an NBA game – flooring ‘Burnie’ with a punch, then striking him again when he was prone on the court.