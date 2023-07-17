Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Conor McGregor has said he is ‘interested’ in the prospect of tech titans Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk going head to head in a cage fight.

Zuckerberg is the CEO of Meta, while Musk owns Twitter and runs Tesla and SpaceX, and the pair have gone back and forth on social media recently, expressing a desire to fight one another.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and UFC president Dana White have both admitted that they would happily stage such a bout, and McGregor has now weighed in on the matter.

“I‘m interested,” the Irishman told the Daily Mail. “Are they gonna go ahead with it? Are they gonna make it happen? If it happens under the UFC banner, I’m with it. It has to happen under the UFC banner.”

The former dual-weight UFC champion said, however, that he would not train either man for the fight.

“I’m training for my own fight,” McGregor insisted, referencing his planned bout with Michael Chandler, which is still without a date, location or weight class.

“I’m feeling really good, really good. I’m ready to fight,” added McGregor, 35, while his manager Audie Attar said of the Chandler fight: “Listen, you can’t rule this year out, but we’re definitely gearing up for a strong match-up with Michael Chandler.”

McGregor last fought in July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier. It is believed that McGregor vs Chandler will not take place in 2023, because the Irishman is still absent from the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool.

In order to compete, athletes must have been in the pool for six months while returning zero positive test results and at least two negatives. However, it was suggested earlier this year that an exception could be made for McGregor.