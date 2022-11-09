Conor McGregor ‘would love’ to buy Liverpool and has ‘requested information’ on Premier League club
The ex-UFC champion is a Manchester United fan but also expressed interest in buying Chelsea this year
Conor McGregor has said he ‘would love’ to buy Liverpool FC, after owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) admitted they would consider selling the club.
According to a report from The Athletic on Monday (7 November), FSG have put Liverpool up for sale and are preparing to listen to offers from interested parties.
In response to the story, FSG said they would consider selling if it was in the “best interests” of the Premier League side.
Responding to a fan who had urged McGregor to buy the club, the former UFC champion tweeted on Tuesday (8 November): “I WOULD LOVE IT!
“I requested my information on this, yes. Soon as I heard. What a turn of events! What a club!”
Earlier this year, when Chelsea FC was put up for sale, Manchester United fan McGregor also publicly expressed an interest.
The Irishman, 34, already has business ventures outside the Octagon, having set up the Whiskey brand Proper Twelve in 2018.
McGregor last fought in July 2021, suffering a broken leg in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier.
McGregor was expected back in the ring before the end of the year but is not currently in the United States Anti-Doping Agency pool. Fighters must be in the pool for at least six months before competing.
