Dana White provides damning update on Conor McGregor’s UFC future
McGregor has not fought in the UFC since 2021
Dana White has provided little cause for optimism regarding a potential UFC return for Conor McGregor.
McGregor, 36, hasn’t competed in MMA since suffering back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021, but was on the cusp of a return after agreeing to square off against long-time rival Michael Chandler at UFC 303.
That was until McGregor broke his toe just two weeks out from the hotly-anticipated headliner, forcing the fight to be called off.
The Irishman has since gone quiet on when he was next fighting next, turning his focus to politics after vowing to run for Ireland’s presidency in March.
And now, White has confirmed that McGregor is further away from a UFC comeback than ever.
“He’s not fighting anytime soon,” White said in a streetside interview with Adam Glyn. “I haven’t talked to him in a minute. But I don’t know.”
McGregor has become increasingly vocal about issues out of the Octagon and embarked on a much-publicised visit to the White House on St Patrick’s Day to air grievances over immigration in Ireland, pleading for help from the US.
It comes after a civil-court jury found he had raped a woman in Dublin in 2018. McGregor, who denied a claim that he “brutally raped and battered” the woman, said he would appeal the verdict, which required him to pay over £200,000 in damages.
