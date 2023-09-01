UFC president Dana White hits out at ‘idiot’ who tried to break into his house

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dana White has hit out at the ‘idiot’ who tried to break into his house while the UFC president was away.

White, 54, took to Instagram this week to share a video of a person repeatedly trying to kick down the front door of his house in Maine. The suspect also tried to tear down the doorbell camera that caught him in the act.

White offered a reward for any information about the suspect, who fled on foot, and an arrest was made just hours later.

“Do you f***ing think that you’re going to break into my house and there’s no cameras at my house, you f***ing idiots?” White told media on Tuesday (29 August).

“It’s crazy. I’m assuming the guy was breaking in to try to rob the house. My sister and her husband and some of his friends are up there visiting right now. The guy came up and tried to kick the door in a couple times, and then noticed the camera was there, tried to rip it off and rang the doorbell, freaked out and ran away.

“My guy who handles my house up there called me, and he’s calling me at 4.30 in the morning his time. I’m like, ‘Uh oh, something is going on up there.’ So, I answer the phone and he said, ‘Somebody just tried to kick your door in and rob your house or do whatever. We got video footage and the police are going to post it in the morning.’

“I said, ‘Yeah, f*** that. Send that to me right now.’” White proceeded to post the footage on his Instagram. “That dude woke up and was famous the next morning,” he said. “The Levant sheriff out up there, they had them in a few hours. Yeah, we got him.

“Listen, whether you’re in Vegas or anywhere else, don’t f*** [about] around my house. Good things are not going to happen to you around my house, I promise you that.”

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office shared a statement on Tuesday, writing: “On Monday August 28, 2023 at approximately 1.45am, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted burglary at a residence on the Phillips Road in Levant. Deputies responded to the property owned by Dana White. When the first deputy arrived, the suspect had already fled from the area in a vehicle.

“The deputies were able to meet with a property manager and secure video footage of the suspect along with other evidence. The property was occupied at the time of the incident, but they did not have contact with the suspect involved. When the video was shared through social media platforms, several tips were submitted to the Sheriff’s Office. “After processing evidence and information developed, deputies interviewed Brady Cooper (23) of Glenburn. Cooper has been charged with two criminal offenses and the case was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for further review.”