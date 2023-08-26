Max Holloway knocks out Korean Zombie before legend retires at UFC Singapore

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Holloway produced a stunning knockout of Chan Sung Jung at UFC Singapore on Saturday, before the “Korean Zombie” retired from mixed martial arts.

Former champion Holloway got the better of the 36-year-old across the first two rounds of the featherweight main event, nearly securing a D’Arce choke in the second frame. However, Sung Jung had his moments, wobbling the Hawaiian more than once.

A frenzied striking exchange at the start of the third round promised disaster for one of the two men, and it was Sung Jung who hit the mat face-first when Holloway landed a clean overhand right.

With the win, Holloway made it two straight victories since his loss to reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski last July. Holloway, 31, lost the featherweight title to Volkanovski in 2019 and failed to regain it in a 2020 rematch and a trilogy bout 13 months ago. However, Holloway bounced back with a decision win over Arnold Allen in April.

Meanwhile, Sung Jung lost to Volkanovski in April 2022 while challenging for the belt, and there were rumours that this clash with Holloway might be the South Korean’s last fight.

That proved to be the case, with Sung Jung removing his gloves after the bout, kneeling on the canvas, and bowing his head in a tearful goodbye to MMA.

The veteran’s walkout song, “Zombie” by The Cranberries, played again at Singapore Indoor Arena as Sung Jung made his way out of the building.

Meanwhile, Holloway dedicated his victory to his compatriots who have suffered amid the recent wildfires in Hawaii. Holloway, who spoke tearfully about the natural disaster earlier this week, promised to sell his ring gear and donate proceedings to relief efforts in his home country.