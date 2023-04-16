UFC results: Max Holloway ends Arnold Allen’s long win streak

✕ Close UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal praises Donald Trump as former president watches from ringside

Max Holloway halted Arnold Allen’s 12-fight win streak on Saturday, outpointing the Briton in the pair’s UFC Fight Night main event.

Former featherweight champion Holloway bounced back from his third loss to Alexander Volkanovski by beating Allen in Kansas City, where he was a unanimous-decision winner.

Meanwhile, Allen came up short as he looked to set up a title shot against reigning champion Volkanovski, landing numerous heavy strikes but failing to put down Hawaiian Holloway.

In fact, it was Allen who dropped to a knee in the frenzied final seconds of the fight, which Holloway won 49-46, 49-46, 48-47 on the scorecards.