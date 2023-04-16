UFC results: Max Holloway ends Arnold Allen’s long win streak
Re-live updates from the featherweight main event in Missouri, where Holloway was a decision winner
Max Holloway halted Arnold Allen’s 12-fight win streak on Saturday, outpointing the Briton in the pair’s UFC Fight Night main event.
Former featherweight champion Holloway bounced back from his third loss to Alexander Volkanovski by beating Allen in Kansas City, where he was a unanimous-decision winner.
Meanwhile, Allen came up short as he looked to set up a title shot against reigning champion Volkanovski, landing numerous heavy strikes but failing to put down Hawaiian Holloway.
In fact, it was Allen who dropped to a knee in the frenzied final seconds of the fight, which Holloway won 49-46, 49-46, 48-47 on the scorecards.
Re-live updates from Holloway vs Allen, and the rest of this evening's UFC Fight Night, below.
Full results from tonight:
Main card
Max Holloway def. Arnold Allen via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
Edson Barboza def. Billy Quarantillo via first-round KO (knee, 2:37)
Azamat Murzakanov def. Dustin Jacoby via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Ion Cutelaba def. Tanner Boser via first-round TKO (punches, 2:05)
Pedro Munhoz def. Chris Gutierrez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Rafa Garcia def. Clay Guida via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Prelims
Bill Algeo def. TJ Brown via second-round submission (rear naked choke, 1:40)
Brandon Royval def. Matheus Nicolau via first-round KO (knee and punches, 2:09)
Zak Cummings def. Ed Herman via third-round TKO (punches, 4:13)
Gillian Robertson def. Piera Rodriguez via second-round submission (armbar, 4:21)
Daniel Zellhuber def. Lando Vannata via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-27)
Denise Gomes def. Bruna Brasil via second-round TKO (punches, 2:42)
Gaston Bolanos def. Aaron Phillips via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Joselyne Edwards def. Lucie Pudilova via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
That’s all from us tonight! Until next time.
Holloway on “The Korean Zombie”, Chan Sung Jung: “That’s the only guy in my time, of the older guys, that I haven’t got to fight.”
Holloway on Allen’s power: “It’s more [that I’m] p****d off [at myself]. They’re gonna jab, then try an overhand. I already know what they’re gonna do. That’s on me.”
Holloway on Allen: “I have a feeling we’re probably gonna run it back.
“He’s super good, he’s up there. His IQ is super good.
“I thought he’d be a little more inexperienced, desperate, but he was super smart.”
Holloway on Allen increasing his intensity in the final round: “I thought he was gonna come at it a bit sooner, maybe the fourth [round].”
Holloway addresses his doubters: “I just laugh, bro. Half of these people talking about it have probably never fought a day in their life.”
Holloway will be speaking to the media soon.
