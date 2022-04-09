UFC 273 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie stream and latest updates tonight
Follow live updates from a stacked card, where two title fights follow Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns
In the main event of UFC 273 tonight, Alexander Volkanovski defends the men’s featherweight title in what he has called a “legacy fight” against the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.
Volkanovski (23-1) won the belt from Max Holloway in 2019 before retaining it against the Hawaiian in 2020 – with a controverial decision victory – and the pair were set for a trilogy bout earlier this year. An injury to Holloway, however, ruled out the former champion, setting up veteran Sung Jung (17-6) to challenge for the strap for the second time in his career. The South Korean came up short against then-title holder Jose Aldo in 2013 and is a big underdog tonight, with Australian Volkanovski riding a 20-fight win streak.
In the co-main event in Jacksonville, Florida, Petr Yan looks to regain the men’s bantamweight belt from Aljamain Sterling, to whom the Russian dropped the title last year via disqualification due to an illegal knee. Sterling (20-3) has not fought since due to a neck surgery, while Yan (16-2) claimed the interim title in a fight of the year contender against Cory Sandhagen in October.
Those fights follow the people’s main event, which sees the most-hyped prospect in the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev, take on former title challenger Gilbert Burns (20-4) in a welterweight clash. It is set to be the toughest test yet for the unbeaten Chimaev (10-0), though the Russian-born Swede has won all of his fights via finish, leading many fans to see this as the next step in his rapid rise to the top. Follow live updates from the UFC 273 main card and prelims, below.
This evening’s preliminary card will come to a head with Ian Garry’s second fight in the UFC.
The unbeaten Irish welterweight, who won his UFC debut via first-round knockout in November, faces Darian Weeks here. Ahead of that clash, the 24-year-old Garry took part in a roundtable interview, in which The Independent was involved. Here’s what he had to say:
“If f***ing Khamzat Chimaev walked by this door now and said something to me, me and him would go. I’m not afraid of anybody. I’ll punch him out if he wants to go, no problem. I don’t think anyone’s unbeatable.
“What I do so well is figure out ways to win. I find that victory and I make it look easy, then I go in and rock that mic better than anyone else. That makes me just that little bit better, the cream of the crop. I believe I’m going to be the best in the world. I’m on a rocket ship to the moon.”
Here is tonight’s card in full:
Main card
Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Chan Sung Jung (featherweight title)
Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Petr Yan (IC) (bantamweight title)
Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev (welterweight)
Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres (women’s strawweight)
Vinc Pichel vs Mark Madsen (lightweight)
Prelims
Ian Garry vs Darian Weeks (welterweight)
Anthony Hernandez vs Josh Fremd (middleweight)
Raquel Pennington vs Aspen Ladd (women’s bantamweight)
Mickey Gall vs Mike Malott (welterweight)
Early prelims
Aleksei Oleinik vs Jared Vanderaa (heavyweight)
Piera Rodriguez vs Kay Hansen (women’s strawweight)
Julio Arce vs Daniel Santos (bantamweight)
Two title fights top a stacked card at UFC 273 this evening, yet the majority of fans are most looking forward to the ‘people’s main event’: a welterweight clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.
Unbeaten at 10-0 and having won all of his fights via finish, Chimaev is the most-hyped prospect in the UFC. The Russian-born Swede is set for his toughest test so far, however, when he takes on former title challenger Burns (20-4) here. A jiu-jitsu black belt with sharp striking and heavy hands, the 35-year-old Burns is a well-rounded combatant and marks a huge step-up in competition for Chimaev, 28, whose last outing was his first against a top-15 opponent in the UFC. In any case, Chimaev won that bout against Li Jingliang via first-round submission, choking the Chinaman out cold after slamming him to the mat while speaking to UFC president Dana White through the cage.
Following Chimaev’s contest with Burns in Jacksonville, Florida, the co-main event will see Petr Yan try to regain the men’s bantamweight belt from Aljamain Sterling, to whom the Russian lost the title via disqualification last year. Yan (16-2) landed an illegal knee to drop the belt to the Jamaican-American, who has not fought since due to neck surgery. Yan, meanwhile, claimed the interim title by outpointing Cory Sandhagen in a fight of the year contender in October.
In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) defends his featherweight belt against the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (17-6), who received this title shot after Max Holloway withdrew from a trilogy bout against Australian Volkanovski.
We’ll have round-by-round live updates from the prelims and main card this evening, plus a round-up of the early prelim results.
