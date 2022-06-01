UFC president Dana White rules out move into ‘broken business’ of boxing

The American played a role in Conor McGregor’s boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather but has not since delved back into the sport

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Wednesday 01 June 2022 09:55
UFC president Dana White has ruled out the idea of crossing into boxing, saying the sport is a “broken business”.

White played a role in Conor McGregor’s boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather in 2017, but the American has not since delved back into the sport.

Now, another UFC champion is keen to box, with heavyweight title holder Francis Ngannou having expressed a desire to take on Tyson Fury.

White has played down the likelihood of allowing Ngannou to cross over into boxing, and the American has now also hit out at the sport in general.

“Every time I try to think about doing something with boxing, I go: ‘Why would I want to do this to myself?’” White, 52, said on Blockasset’s BLOCK Party.

“You know what I mean? Why would I even want to dive into this nightmare?

“That’s why I haven’t really done anything. It’s a broken business that is an absolute nightmare to try to fix.”

Ngannou entered the ring at Wembley Stadium to talk to Tyson Fury after the latter’s knockout of Dillian Whyte in April.

Fury retained the WBC heavyweight title with that win, before suggesting that he will not fight again professionally.

The Briton did, however, open the door to exhibition bouts and said he would like to take on Ngannou.

