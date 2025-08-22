Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dana White insists the UFC must overcome some major issues surrounding the weight of the Octagon for the White House to host a super event on the South Lawn.

The UFC supremo is set to fly out to Washington, D.C. on 28 August to hold negotiations and explore the logistics to put on the extravagant event.

But one obstacle for the White House to host a card, following a new $7.7bn deal to link up with CBS and Paramount+ over seven years, could be the sheer weight of the Octagon.

“This is a different challenge in that I want to do it on the South Lawn and they have some weight issues,” White said. “The octagon is 25,000 pounds, so it’s going to be incredibly challenging.

“Then the weather, which I hate and said I would never do again after Abu Dhabi. I don’t give a shit if it snows, we’re going to be out on that South Lawn.”

President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, confirmed there will be an Independence Day event, with the UFC ready to host a card on the White House lawn.

“I’m flying out there the at the end of this month, the 28th, going to meet with him, show them all the renderings and the plans, see what he wants to do and doesn’t want to do, and then we’ll start from there,” White added.

“But not even thinking about any of the fights [right now]. It’s still a year away.”

( AFP via Getty Images )

A host of superstar fighters have thrown their hats into the ring to feature on the card, including Jon Jones and Conor McGregor.

Though White maintains the chance of Jones appearing is “billion to one”.

“What do you think Jon would do in the next couple of months that would make me trust putting him on the White House card?” White said to a reporter.

“I already said I don’t trust him, and you’re asking me, ‘What could he do for me to trust him in the next three months. You don’t trust him!

“I haven’t talked to him at all. I would not bet on it. If I have to make odds, it’s a billion to one I put Jon Jones on the White House card.”