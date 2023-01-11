Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Dana White took to Twitter on Tuesday to promote his new Power Slap League television show, days after the UFC president was filmed slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve.

White, 53, was seen striking his wife of 27 years, Anne, twice in a nightclub in Mexico after she had slapped him.

White apologised for his actions while his wife insisted that his behaviour was “out of character” and that “nothing like this has ever happened before”.

The UFC president has nonetheless come under criticism for the incident, a reaction that only intensified on Tuesday (10 January) when White promoted his new show Power Slap League.

The American tweeted a trailer for the show, while referencing its television debut later this month.

“You and your wife slapping each other was good commercial for the Power Slap contest. Congratulations Dana,” one Twitter user replied.

“The timing is impeccable, to the point I’m questioning whether this could possibly be a joke,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, one user tweeted: “You’re a disgrace @danawhite. A very poor excuse of a man. Blocked.”

The show has been advertised as both Power Slap League and Dana White’s Power Slap League, though the latter title is seemingly not in use as things stand.

The UFC, its parent company Endeavor, and its chief broadcast partner ESPN have all refused to comment on the incident involving White.

Former interim UFC champion Dustin Poirier is among those to have criticised the UFC president, however.