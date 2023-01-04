UFC president Dana White issues apology after being filmed hitting wife

UFC president Dana White has issued an apology after being filmed slapping his wife in a nightclub on New Year’s Eve.

The 53-year-old and his wife Anne White were recorded while they were having a row in Mexico which saw them hit each other.

He said that alcohol was involved but that is "no excuse" for hitting a woman, describing the situation as "horrible."

Ms White said it was completely out of character of him and that the situation spiralled "out of control."

"You don't put your hands on a woman, ever," the Ultimate Fighting Champion said.

