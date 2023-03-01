Darren Till ‘not going anywhere’ despite requesting UFC release

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Darren Till has insisted he is ‘not going anywhere’, despite the UFC granting the Liverpudlian a release from its roster.

Till, 30, last fought in December, losing to Dricus Du Plessis on points to suffer a fifth defeat in his last six fights.

The automated Twitter account UFC Roster Watch tweeted on Tuesday (28 February), “Fighter removed: Darren Till,” leading to speculation that the middleweight had been cut.

However, Till took to Twitter on Wednesday (1 March) to clear up the matter, writing: “What’s happening everyone, Me, Dana [White, UFC president] & Hunter [Campbell, UFC executive vice-president and CBO] are still cool as f***.

“I asked UFC [to] remove me just [to] sort some other s*** for the foreseeable [future]. They happily agreed to release me out of contract which I appreciate.

“I’m not going anywhere, got big plans to execute & I’ll be back.”

Till challenged for the UFC welterweight title in 2018, losing to Tyron Woodley via submission to suffer a first loss in mixed martial arts.

The Liverpudlian was then knocked out by Jorge Masvidal in London, before bouncing back with a points win against Kelvin Gastelum at middleweight.

Since that victory in November 2019, Till has lost three bouts in a row, coming up short on points against Robert Whittaker and Du Plessis either side of a submission defeat by Derek Brunson.