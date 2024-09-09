Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Demetrious Johnson is “absolutely” a UFC Hall of Famer, according to Dana White, who insisted he had no problem with the flyweight legend upon Johnson’s retirement at the weekend.

Johnson announced his retirement at a One Championship event on Saturday (7 September), having joined the promotion in 2018 after a spell as one of the most dominant UFC champions ever.

“Yeah, I didn’t know that [he retired],” UFC president White told Grind City Media on Sunday. “Good for him. Incredible career he had. I never had a problem with Demetrious Johnson. Absolutely [he’s a UFC Hall of Famer].”

In 2012, Johnson became the inaugural UFC flyweight champion, and he then retained the title in 11 consecutive fights – winning seven of them via stoppage.

After losing the belt in a rematch with fellow American Henry Cejudo in 2018, Johnson was traded to One in exchange for Ben Askren.

Johnson won three bouts in a row before unsuccessfully challenging for the One flyweight title, suffering a shock knockout loss to Adriano Moraes in 2021. However, “Mighty Mouse” avenged that defeat with his own KO of Moraes in 2022.

With that result, Johnson claimed the title, which he retained against Moraes in his final fight – a decision win in May 2023.

Since then, the 38-year-old has predominantly competed in grappling competitions.