UFC schedule 2024: Every fight happening this year

Another year of UFC action is ticking along. Fans anticipate the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor, but MMA’s flagship promotion is producing more stars with each passing year, and many of them have bouts scheduled for 2024.

While McGregor’s planned fight with Michael Chandler has been delayed again due to the Irishman’s latest injury, the year kicked off with Dricus Du Plessis taking the middleweight title from Sean Strickland in a closely-fought bout. At the next pay-per-view, featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski finally lost his belt with a knockout loss to rising star Ilia Topuria, and at UFC 299 in March, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley retained his bantamweight title in a rematch with Marlon Vera.

Then, at the historic UFC 300 in April, Max Holloway produced an all-time great KO to take the ‘BMF’ belt from Justin Gaethje, before Alex Pereira extended his 205lb title run with a stoppage of Jamahal Hill. Later that night, Islam Makhachev’s next title defence was announced, and the lightweight king went on to submit Dustin Poirier in June, after Alexandre Pantoja retained the flyweight gold against Steve Erceg in May. Also in June, Pereira knocked out Jiri Prochazka for the second time in seven months to retain the light-heavyweight belt.

In July, Leon Edwards dropped the welterweight belt to Belal Muhammad on home turf in the UK, but Tom Aspinall retained the interim heavyweight strap on the same night in Manchester. Then, in August, Du Plessis retained his 185lb belt with a submission of divisional great Israel Adesanya.

And there are plenty more intriguing fights coming up. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for the rest of 2024, below (cards subject to change):

Saturday 7 September – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Gilbert Burns previously challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title ( Getty Images )

Main card

Gilbert Burns vs Sean Brady (welterweight)

Jessica Andrade vs Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)

Steve Garcia vs Kyle Nelson (featherweight)

Matt Schnell vs Alessandro Costa (flyweight)

Trevor Peek vs Yanal Ashmouz (lightweight)

Prelims

Rong Zhu vs Chris Padilla (lightweight)

Ryan Spann vs Ovince Saint-Preux (light-heavyweight)

Jaqueline Amorim vs Vanessa Demopoulos (women’s strawweight)

Isaac Dulgarian vs Brendon Marotte (featherweight)

Felipe dos Santos vs Andre Lima (flyweight)

Yi Zha vs Gabriel Santos (featherweight)

Andre Petroski vs Dylan Budka (middleweight)

Saturday 14 September – UFC 306: Noche – Sphere, Las Vegas, US

Sean O’Malley before his UFC title win over Aljamain Sterling ( Getty Images )

Sean O’Malley (C) vs Merab Dvalishvili (men’s bantamweight title)

Alexa Grasso (C) vs Valentina Shevchenko 3 (women’s flyweight title)

Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Raul Rosas Jr vs Aoriqileng (bantamweight)

Irene Aldana vs Norma Dumont (women’s bantamweight)

Manuel Torres vs Ignacio Bahamondes (lightweight)

Edgar Chairez vs Kevin Borjas (flyweight)

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs Ode’ Osbourne (flyweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Ketlen Souza (women’s strawweight)

Daniel Zellhuber vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)

Saturday 28 September – UFC Fight Night – Accor Arena, Paris, France

French UFC lightweight Benoit Saint-Denis has sealed all of his wins via stoppage ( Getty Images )

Renata Moicano vs Benoit Saint-Denis (lightweight)

Nassourdine Imavov vs Brendan Allen (middleweight)

Ion Cutelaba vs Ivan Erslan (light-heavyweight)

Morgan Charriere vs AJ Cunningham (featherweight)

Fares Ziam vs Matt Frevola (lightweight)

Daniel Barez vs Victor Altamirano (flyweight)

Saturday 5 October – UFC 307 – Delta Center, Salt Lake City, US

Alex Pereira is set for his third title defence in six months ( Getty Images )

Alex Pereira (C) vs Khalil Rountree Jr (light-heavyweight title)

Raquel Pennington (C) vs Julianna Pena (women’s bantamweight title)

Stephen Thompson vs Joaquin Buckley (welterweight)

Jose Aldo vs Mario Bautista (featherweight)

Roman Dolidze vs Kevin Holland (middleweight)

Movsar Evloev vs Aljamain Sterling (featherweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs Kayla Harrison (women’s bantamweight)

Saturday 12 October – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

TBA

Saturday 19 October – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

TBA

Saturday 26 October – UFC 308 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Max Holloway celebrates his knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 ( Getty Images )

Ilia Topuria (C) vs Max Holloway (featherweight title)

Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov 2 (heavyweight)

Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev (middleweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Aleksandar Rakic (light-heavyweight)

Lerone Murphy vs Dan Ige (featherweight)

Geoff Neal vs Rafael dos Anjos (welterweight)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Kennedy Nzechukwu (heavyweight)

Abus Magomedov vs Bruno Ferreira (middleweight)

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Nursulton Ruziboev (welterweight)

Saturday 2 November – UFC Fight Night – Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas ( Getty Images )

Erin Blanchfield vs Rose Namajunas (women’s flyweight)

Derrick Lewis vs Alexandr Romanov (heavyweight)

Chad Anheliger vs Cody Gibson (bantamweight)

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Ariane da Silva vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs Ivana Petrovic (women’s flyweight)

Saturday 16 November – UFC 309 – Madison Square Garden, New York City, US

TBA

Saturday 23 November – UFC Fight Night – Galaxy Arena, Macau, China

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 7 December – UFC 310 – T-Mobile, Las Vegas, US

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 14 December – UFC Fight Night – Amalie Arena, Tampa, US

TBA vs TBA

