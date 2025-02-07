Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dominick Cruz has announced his retirement as a mixed martial artist, ending a career worthy of a place in the UFC Hall of Fame.

Cruz, widely considered the greatest bantamweight in MMA history, was due to fight Rob Font on 22 February, but a “complicated” injury ruled the American out of that bout – which was planned as his retirement fight.

Following reports that Cruz, who turns 40 in March, was out of the contest, the “Dominator” took to social media to call time on his career.

“To the fans worldwide, I have poured every ounce of myself into this sport for the last 25 years,” Cruz wrote on Thursday (6 February). “I was really hopeful for one final fight but unfortunately, two shoulder dislocations in 8 months calls an end to this guy’s career.

“I gave everything I had and put it into preparation and training for this fight – focusing on my cardio and my body for the past year. But sometimes, the body just doesn’t cooperate. The pain isn’t as bad now that my shoulder is back in place, but the second dislocation was far more complicated than the first.

“This sport has been everything to me – it’s helped to shape who I am. Thank you to the @ufc for building this platform and paving the way for fighters like myself and so many others. The UFC broke barriers to set the stage not just for us as fighters. Also for every mma sports organization that followed them across the bridge, created throughout politics, in order to allow our sport to take place LEGALLY in the United States and now the world.

open image in gallery Dominick Cruz is a former two-time UFC bantamweight champion ( Getty Images )

“I am incredibly grateful to everyone who booked tickets, hotels, and flights to support me. Thank you all for being there through every moment, every victory, and every challenge. You’ve made this journey unforgettable. Thank you for the love and support. I will carry it with me always. With love, Dominick.”

Cruz reigned as WEC champion before the promotion’s merger with the UFC in 2010, which made him champion in the latter company. He recorded two successful title defences before tearing his groin, which sidelined him for three years. During that spell, Cruz vacated the belt in January 2014.

He returned in September 2014 to beat Takeya Mizugaki, but a torn ACL ruled him out until January 2016, when he beat TJ Dillashaw to regain the title.

Cruz’s second reign as champion ended in December 2016, as he lost a decision to Cody Garbrandt in a surprisingly one-sided fight. That defeat, courtesy of an iconic performance by Garbrandt, marked the end of Cruz’s nine-year winning run.

open image in gallery Cody Garbrandt ended Cruz’s second championship reign, with one of the greatest-ever showings in a UFC title fight ( AP )

open image in gallery Cruz has always disputed the referee’s stoppage in his loss to Cejudo ( Getty Images )

Cruz would not compete again until May 2020, when he failed to dethrone then-champion Henry Cejudo. Cruz bounced back from that TKO loss with two straight wins, but following the collapse of his fight with Font, his final bout will go down as a knockout by Marlon Vera in August 2022.

However, Cruz will be remembered more for his wins, including victories over flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson, Dillashaw, Joseph Benavidez – whom he beat twice – and Urijah Faber. Cruz’s trilogy with Faber, from which the Dominator emerged with a 2-1 record, marks his standout rivalry.

open image in gallery Cruz’s unique movement was a trademark throughout his fighting career ( Getty Images )

Cruz’s injury struggles led to numerous cancelled fights throughout his career. Along the way, he established himself as a key pundit and commentator for the UFC. He continues to work in that role to this day.

As his fighting career progressed, Cruz developed a unique brand of footwork and movement, which was mainly evident during his striking exchanges. However, the San Diego native also had strong wrestling skills.