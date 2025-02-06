Sean Strickland addresses staph infection fears as UFC 312 looms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sean Strickland has dismissed fears he is carrying a staph infection into UFC 312, where he will challenge Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title.

In January 2024, Strickland lost the belt to Du Plessis via split decision, and the divisive American is out to reverse that result on Saturday (8 February).

However, Du Plessis has sparked fear among Strickland’s fans by posting a side-by-side image of the former champion – showing Strickland before their first fight and ahead of their rematch. Du Plessis wrote: “What? He grew taller and added staph infection to his arsenal... O[h] s***!”

The newer photograph of Strickland features a purple mark on his arm, but the 33-year-old has denied it is evidence of a staph infection.

“Listen, you motherf***ers, I’m immune to staph,” Strickland said at Thursday’s UFC 312 press conference. “You see this f***ing moustache? I give staph, I don’t f***ing get staph.

“Calm the f*** down. I don’t get sick, I don’t get f***ing injured, and I don’t get f***ing staph. So, relax.

“I’m going to be out there, and I’m going to come out f***ing hard and strong – the hardest and strongest you’ve ever f***ing seen.”

Also during fight week, ahead of Saturday’s event in Sydney, Strickland launched a tirade against Australia.

“It’s a really beautiful country. I would consider Australians as English white trash,” he said. “Some Irish, too; you know they sent the lot here. As an American white trash, I feel like I have a lot in common with you f***ers.”

Referencing Australia’s introduction of gun laws, after the Port Arthur massacre in 1996, Strickland added: “You had one mass shooting and gave up all your guns, that was kind of pathetic.

Sean Strickland (right) and Dricus Du Plessis during their first fight ( Getty Images )

“It’s the lack of freedom, dude. How insane is it that we’re in a modern country and hate speech is a thing? [...] We’re in a modern country with running water, and you guys know: it’s real bad […] real f***ing bad, dude.”

After losing to Du Plessis, 31, Strickland bounced back with a decision win over Paulo Costa in June. Meanwhile, Du Plessis consolidated his title reign by submitting former champion Israel Adesanya in August.

Du Plessis’s victory over Strickland made him South Africa’s first UFC champion.