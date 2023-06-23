Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg ‘dead serious’ about cage fight, says UFC boss
UFC president Dana White said the fight between the two tech giants would be ‘the biggest ever in the history of the world’
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are “dead serious” about fighting each other in a cage match, according to UFC president Dana White.
The two tech giants have both spoken to White since using their social media platforms to agree on a fight.
Facebook boss Zuckerberg replied “send me a location” after Musk, the Space X and Tesla founder, tweeted that he was “up for a cage match”.
"Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this,” White said on TMZ Live. “They both want to do it.”
White went on to claim the fight between Musk and Zuckerberg would eclipse the revenue made by Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather’s crossover bout in 2017.
"There’s no limit on what this thing can make,” the UFC president said.
White even offered to promote the contest and said it could be “the biggest fight ever in the history of the world”.
Zuckerberg competed in his first jiu-jitsu competition last month, having trained with UFC prospects in the build-up.
In response to the Facebook boss, Musk named a location on Thursday, replying on Twitter to news of the matchup with the words “Vegas Octagon”, referring to the UFC Apex centre in Nevada.
A spokesperson for Meta confirmed to The Verge that Mr Zuckerberg’s response was not a joke, saying “the story speaks for itself”.
