Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon has wished Ciryl Gane luck ahead of his fellow Frenchman’s fight at UFC 285.

Alpine driver Ocon is preparing for the first race of the F1 season, the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, while Gane is preparing to face Jon Jones in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Gane and Jones will square off in the main event of UFC 285, with the vacant heavyweight title on the line.

“Hey Ciryl! I send you this quick video from Bahrain with my car right here,” Ocon said, in French, in an Instagram video on Friday (2 March).

“We have the Grand Prix this weekend, but I wanted to wish you good luck with your fight, man. We all stand behind you. I know how hard you’ve worked to get where you are now. So, man, give it all you’ve got.

“I will watch and hope to see you win. The belt will go to the MMA Factory [Gane’s gym in Paris]!”

Gane is 11-1 as a mixed martial artist, having held the interim UFC heavyweight title before suffering his first loss in January 2022. The 32-year-old was outpointed by ex-teammate Francis Ngannou, who unified the heavyweight belts with the win.

Ngannou exited the UFC this January, relinquishing the gold to set up Saturday’s main event between Gane and Jones, who is seen by many as the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

The American, 35, is a former two-time light-heavyweight champion, who has long promised a move up to heavyweight.

Meanwhile, Ocon made his F1 debut in 2016 and joined Renault in 2020, before the team rebranded as Alpine.

The 26-year-old secured his first – and so far only – F1 race win at the Hungarian GP in 2021.