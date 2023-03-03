Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

F1 driver Esteban Ocon wishes Ciryl Gane luck in UFC 285 clash with Jon Jones

Ocon is preparing for the first race of the season in Bahrain, while fellow Frenchman Gane is preparing for a title fight in Las Vegas

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Friday 03 March 2023 10:37
Comments
Jon Jones anticipates "great victory" after three year preparation for Heavyweight clash

Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon has wished Ciryl Gane luck ahead of his fellow Frenchman’s fight at UFC 285.

Alpine driver Ocon is preparing for the first race of the F1 season, the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, while Gane is preparing to face Jon Jones in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Gane and Jones will square off in the main event of UFC 285, with the vacant heavyweight title on the line.

“Hey Ciryl! I send you this quick video from Bahrain with my car right here,” Ocon said, in French, in an Instagram video on Friday (2 March).

“We have the Grand Prix this weekend, but I wanted to wish you good luck with your fight, man. We all stand behind you. I know how hard you’ve worked to get where you are now. So, man, give it all you’ve got.

Recommended

“I will watch and hope to see you win. The belt will go to the MMA Factory [Gane’s gym in Paris]!”

Gane is 11-1 as a mixed martial artist, having held the interim UFC heavyweight title before suffering his first loss in January 2022. The 32-year-old was outpointed by ex-teammate Francis Ngannou, who unified the heavyweight belts with the win.

Ngannou exited the UFC this January, relinquishing the gold to set up Saturday’s main event between Gane and Jones, who is seen by many as the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

The American, 35, is a former two-time light-heavyweight champion, who has long promised a move up to heavyweight.

Meanwhile, Ocon made his F1 debut in 2016 and joined Renault in 2020, before the team rebranded as Alpine.

Recommended

The 26-year-old secured his first – and so far only – F1 race win at the Hungarian GP in 2021.

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in