Lewis Hamilton has hit back at Damon Hill and Jenson Button by telling them he is a “fighter” – and insists he will not retire from Formula 1.

Speaking on the eve of the opening round in Bahrain on Sunday – where Hamilton has already conceded Mercedes will start on the back foot – the seven-time world champion scoffed at suggestions this could be his 17th and final campaign on the grid.

Elsewhere, Aston Martin have confirmed that Lance Stroll will participate in this weekend’s Formula 1 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix having missed testing last week due to a wrist injury.

First practice gets underway on Friday at 11:30am (GMT), with FP2 later at 3:00pm (GMT) as the first race weekend of the 2023 season begins - see race weekend times here.

Follow live updates from practice at the Bahrain GP with The Independent