F1 LIVE: Lap times, stream and updates with Lewis Hamilton on track in free practice at Bahrain GP
Bahrain Grand Prix weekend gets underway with practice on Friday as the 2023 F1 season begins
Lewis Hamilton has hit back at Damon Hill and Jenson Button by telling them he is a “fighter” – and insists he will not retire from Formula 1.
Speaking on the eve of the opening round in Bahrain on Sunday – where Hamilton has already conceded Mercedes will start on the back foot – the seven-time world champion scoffed at suggestions this could be his 17th and final campaign on the grid.
Elsewhere, Aston Martin have confirmed that Lance Stroll will participate in this weekend’s Formula 1 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix having missed testing last week due to a wrist injury.
First practice gets underway on Friday at 11:30am (GMT), with FP2 later at 3:00pm (GMT) as the first race weekend of the 2023 season begins - see race weekend times here.
Follow live updates from practice at the Bahrain GP with The Independent
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton defiant in response to retirement talk
Lewis Hamilton has hit back at Damon Hill and Jenson Button by telling them he is a “fighter” – and insists he will not retire from Formula One.
Former world champions Hill and Button have cast doubt over Hamilton’s future as the Mercedes driver enters the final season of his £40million-a-year contract.
But speaking on the eve of the opening round in Bahrain on Sunday – where Hamilton has already conceded Mercedes will start on the back foot – the seven-time world champion scoffed at suggestions this could be his 17th and final campaign on the grid.
“Not at all,” said Hamilton when asked if he heads into the new season thinking it might be his last.
“It is ultimately people creating rumours without facts, and it is never helpful. You would have thought that they (Hill and Button) would both know me by now. I have been with Mercedes since I was 13, and last year we had a difficult year, but I am still here, and whether or not we have a difficult year this year, I will still be here.
“I am a fighter and we fight as a team. I love the challenge of finding solutions and I still believe I am able to put the car in places that perhaps others are not able to. I love that challenge.”
‘I will still be here’: Lewis Hamilton defiant in response to retirement talk
Hamilton has already conceded that Mercedes are starting on the back foot ahead of the new season
F1 LIVE: George Russell gives honest assessment of Mercedes’ chances at Bahrain Grand Prix
George Russell fears Max Verstappen’s Red Bull will be in a “league of their own” at Formula One’s opening race of the season in Bahrain.
Verstappen will start the new campaign on Sunday as the overwhelming favourite to take his third consecutive world crown after he and Red Bull impressed in testing.
Mercedes finished third in the constructors’ standings last year, but despite solving their porpoising woes, there are low expectations they will be in a position to battle at the front this weekend, and possibly this season.
Indeed, Russell, who is gearing up for his second year with Mercedes, believes his team might even have slipped behind a rejuvenated Aston Martin in the pecking order. However, the Englishman, 25, has not given up hope that the Silver Arrows will be able to haul themselves back into contention as the year progresses.
“It’s going to be a challenging weekend if we want to try and fight for that victory,” said Russell.
“It’s definitely fair to say Red Bull are in a league of their own this weekend. It will be a nice fight for second place, probably between Ferrari and Aston Martin.”
George Russell gives honest assessment of Mercedes’ chances at Bahrain GP
F1: Mercedes driver George Russell gives honest assessment of win chances at Bahrain Grand Prix
F1 LIVE: Good morning!
So, have you missed it?
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of practice on Friday at the Bahrain Grand Prix - the first race of the 2023 F1 season!
The excitement is palpable as - after a three-day test last weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit - we see the 2023 cars for the first time on a race weekend. Will Max Verstappen be as strong as last year? How about Ferrari’s challenge? Can Mercedes be right back up there? And are Aston Martin now in with a shout too?!
First practice today starts at 11:30am (GMT) before FP2 begins at 3pm - and you can follow in-depth build-up and coverage right here!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies