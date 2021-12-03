Former UFC title challenger Felicia Spencer retires from MMA

Former UFC title challenger Felicia Spencer has retired from mixed martial arts.

The American exits the sport at the age of 31 with a professional record of 9-3.

Spencer last competed in November, beating Leah Letson via third-round TKO.

Her most high-profile bout came in June 2020, when the American challenged Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s featherweight title.

Spencer was outpointed despite putting on a gutsy showing against the consensus greatest women’s fighter in MMA history.

Spencer told Fight Bananas on Thursday: “I have decided to stop pursuing this opportunity and have no intention to continue fighting.

“I felt as good as I’ve ever been in my last fight, and know I could have more great performances, but after 18 fights, including a few ‘wars’, I know in my heart for my future mental health that I shouldn’t be in more of those wars.

“In the fight game that isn’t guaranteed, and I’ve shown myself that I won’t give up in the cage, so I need to protect myself by just not stepping in there.

“I’m thinking about myself and family 25 years from now. Mental health is an important consideration in my family.”

Spencer added: “I started all this in my early 20s and told myself I wanted to be done by age 30.”

Spencer turned 31 in November, a week after beating Letson.