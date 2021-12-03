Former UFC title challenger Felicia Spencer retires from MMA

The American retires from the sport at the age of 31 with a 9-3 professional record

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Friday 03 December 2021 14:32
Comments
FILE: UFC President Dana White and family tests positive for COVID-19

Former UFC title challenger Felicia Spencer has retired from mixed martial arts.

The American exits the sport at the age of 31 with a professional record of 9-3.

Spencer last competed in November, beating Leah Letson via third-round TKO.

Her most high-profile bout came in June 2020, when the American challenged Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s featherweight title.

Spencer was outpointed despite putting on a gutsy showing against the consensus greatest women’s fighter in MMA history.

Recommended

Spencer told Fight Bananas on Thursday: “I have decided to stop pursuing this opportunity and have no intention to continue fighting.

“I felt as good as I’ve ever been in my last fight, and know I could have more great performances, but after 18 fights, including a few ‘wars’, I know in my heart for my future mental health that I shouldn’t be in more of those wars.

“In the fight game that isn’t guaranteed, and I’ve shown myself that I won’t give up in the cage, so I need to protect myself by just not stepping in there.

“I’m thinking about myself and family 25 years from now. Mental health is an important consideration in my family.”

Spencer added: “I started all this in my early 20s and told myself I wanted to be done by age 30.”

Spencer turned 31 in November, a week after beating Letson.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in