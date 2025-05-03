Francis Ngannou releases statement on motorcycle crash which killed 17-year-old girl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Francis Ngannou has released a statement on the “heartbreaking” death of a 17-year-old girl in Cameroon after he struck her with his motorcycle.

The MMA and boxing star was riding through the city of Yaounde over the Easter weekend when he hit a pedestrian, named as Ntsama Brigitte Manuella, according to reports in the local media. He rushed her to Yaounde General Hospital and paid for her medical treatment, but she did not survive her injuries.

In a statement obtained by TMZ Sports, Ngannou said: “From the very beginning, I have been by the family’s side, offering support, comfort, and deepest condolences during this time. I’ve met with them privately to share in their grief, and I will continue to stand with them every step of the way.”

Ngannou did not explain any details of the incident, which is being investigated by police.

He added: “I carry their pain with me, and my unwavering thoughts and support remain with them as they face this heartbreaking loss.”

Ngannou, a former UFC champion, made his boxing debut in October 2023 as he took on Tyson Fury. The Cameroonian dropped Fury before losing a controversial decision, failing to take the WBC heavyweight title from the Briton.

Then, in March 2024, Ngannou had a very different experience against former champion Anthony Joshua, suffering three knockdowns in a second-round loss.

open image in gallery Francis Ngannou was knocked out by Anthony Joshua in a boxing match ( Getty Images )

Ngannou, 38, then returned to mixed martial arts in October, stopping Renan Ferreira in round one to become the PFL Super Fights heavyweight champion – almost three years after vacating the UFC title.

After beating Ferreira, Ngannou dedicated the win to his late son Kobe, who died at just 15 months old in 2024.

“The past two days were very tough, full of emotion, I couldn’t do anything without thinking about it [Kobe’s passing],” Ngannou said. “I tried to stay strong and tell myself to do everything to keep moving but it’s hard. It’s just hard.

“I only did this fight because of him. I wanted to fight for him... I hope they can remember his name, because without Kobe, we wouldn’t be here tonight, I wouldn’t have fought.”