‘I will not fight for $500,000 anymore’: Francis Ngannou demands new UFC deal amid pay dispute
The heavyweight champion is nearly at the end of his current contract
Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has said he will not fight in the UFC again unless he receives a new deal.
Ngannou has long expressed dissatisfaction with his pay in the mixed martial arts promotion and has recently pushed for a boxing match with Tyson Fury.
The French-Cameroonian is set to defend his heavyweight title for the first time when he takes on interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane next week, in what could be Ngannou’s last fight in the UFC.
UFC president Dana White suggested that Ngannou, 35, must see out one more bout if he beats Gane in the main event of UFC 270, but the champion has implied he will not take part in such a contest unless his pay is increased.
“No, I will not fight for $500,000, $600,000 anymore,” Ngannou told ESPN.
“It’s over. I took this fight for personal reasons, because I want to make sure that regardless of [whether] it’s fair, I can make my case that I have completed the fights.”
Ngannou also stressed his desire to have a boxing clause in any new UFC contract.
“One hundred per cent, [I need to box],” he said. “We’ve been having discussions for years.
“It seems like they are okay with it. Let’s be honest, I do believe that whatever you are doing – whatever the event is – if the UFC is involved, it’s just going to make it bigger. There is no question.
“So, yes, if I box, I would like the UFC to be on board.
“Honestly, the only reason we are here is that at some point, there wasn’t good faith in this. I don’t understand why we can’t come to an agreement.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies