The trailer for the new Jackass film previews a scene in which UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou punches an unsuspecting man in the groin.

Jackass Forever, which is released next month, is the latest instalment in the series of films known for its stunts and pranks.

And one such stunt in the upcoming movie features Ngannou punching Jackass crew member Ehren McGhehey in the groin.

“Francis hits harder than any heavyweight in MMA [mixed martial arts],” says Jackass co-creator Johnny Knoxville in the film’s trailer. “I told Ehren it was a lightweight.”

Ngannou is then seen walking around a corner and into McGhehey’s line of sight.

“That’s not a lightweight!” McGhehey exclaims as the rest of the crew laughs.

The clip stops before Ngannou lands his punch.

French-Cameroonian Ngannou is widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history.

The 35-year-old has secured 12 of his 16 professional MMA wins via knockout. Eight of those 12 KO victories have come in the first round, with three of them earned within the first minute.

Ngannou is set to defend his UFC heavyweight title for the first time this month, as he takes on interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.