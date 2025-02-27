Justin Gaethje to fight Rafael Fiziev after other UFC stars ‘said no’ in wake of Dan Hooker injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Gaethje will take on Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight rematch at UFC 313, as the latter replaces the injured Dan Hooker.

For many MMA fans, Gaethje vs Hooker was one of the most-anticipated fights of 2025, originally scheduled for five rounds in the UFC 313 co-main event on 8 March. However, Hooker hinted last week that the bout had been shortened to three rounds, and this week he was forced to withdraw, revealing a fractured hand.

Fiziev was one of the first lightweights to offer his services as a replacement, along with Renato Moicano and Mateusz Gamrot, and the Azerbaijani got the nod. He will fight Gaethje two years after losing a narrow decision to the American in London.

“Arman [Tsarukyan] and Charles [Oliveira] understandably said no,” Gaethje claimed on X (formerly Twitter). “Max [Holloway] and Dustin [Poirier] understandably said no. Moicano got the call and said no.

“Props to Fiziev for volunteering to fly across the world and take this fight. Big risk here for me, taking this rematch against [an] elite striker. Life’s a trip. Best live show on earth going down March 8th #UFC313.”

“Nothing but respect. Let’s put on a show,” Fiziev replied.

Each fighter listed by Gaethje would have an understandable reason for saying ‘no’, outside of the obvious threat posed by the heavy-handed “Highlight”.

Tsarukyan and Oliveira are expected to meet in a No 1 contender’s match this year, while Holloway fought Gaethje last April, dominating the American and knocking him out in the final second of their five-round fight. Poirier is eyeing his last contest in the UFC and may want a fresh opponent, having traded wins with Gaethje in the past. Meanwhile, Moicano fought on one day’s notice in January, suffering a submission loss to champion Islam Makhachev.

open image in gallery Justin Gaethje (left) narrowly outpointed Rafael Fiziev in 2023 ( Getty Images )

That said, one X user asked why Tsarukyan – who was replaced by Moicano in January – turned down the fight with Gaethje, to which the latter replied: “That’s a big weight cut on short notice.”

Another user wrote, “If only fighters fought at their proper weight like you,” to which the 36-year-old said: “To be fair it takes me 8- 12 weeks to properly get my body prepared for the weight cut. I fight around 175[lb on fight night] like most lightweights. Hard to understand but that’s the way it goes.”

Gaethje’s last fight was his loss to Holloway. Prior to that defeat, he knocked out Poirier with a head kick in July 2023, to build on his decision win over Fiziev four months earlier. Since that loss to Gaethje, Fiziev has fought once, suffering an injury while losing to Gamrot in September 2023.

open image in gallery Gaethje has fought and lost to Charles Oliveira before ( USA TODAY Sports )

open image in gallery Gaethje avenged a 2018 loss to Poirier by knocking him out in 2023 ( Getty Images )

Gaethje is a former interim UFC lightweight champion who has twice failed to win undisputed gold. In 2020, he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov while trying to unify the belts, and in 2022, he was submitted by Oliveira while fighting for the vacant title.

Oliveira had been stripped of the belt one day earlier, after failing to make weight for his planned defence against Gaethje.