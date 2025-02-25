Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Gaethje vs Dan Hooker, one of the most-anticipated UFC fights of 2025, has seemingly fallen apart after Hooker sustained a hand injury.

The lightweight pair, widely considered two of the most exciting fighters in the UFC, were due to square off in the co-main event of UFC 313 on 8 March.

However, Hooker said on his daughter’s YouTube channel: “Dad had a fight... or was supposed to have a fight, but I’ve busted my paw.” Hooker then showed off what appears to be a swollen hand.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Gaethje for comment, while other lightweights have offered to replace Hooker.

Rafael Fiziev expressed a desire to step in for a rematch with Gaethje, who narrowly outpointed Fiziev in 2023. “Let’s run it back @Justin_Gaethje,” the Azerbaijani tweeted.

Meanwhile, Renato Moicano said he would be open to replacing Hooker. “2 weeks is good!” he tweeted. “I have enough time for 2 or 3 sparring sessions! I will be ready if they call!” In January, the Brazilian challenged UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev on one day’s notice, losing via first-round submission.

Mateusz Gamrot, who lost a close decision to Hooker in August, also threw his name in the hat. The Polish fighter tweeted: “My fight with Hooker was very close and he got lucky with the judges. Time to fix it and prove it !! @Justin_Gaethje.”

open image in gallery Justin Gaethje (left) and Dan Hooker were due to clash at UFC 313 ( Getty Images )

American Gaethje has not fought since suffering a brutal knockout by Max Holloway in April, in the very last second of their five-round clash for the “Baddest Motherf*****” belt. Gaethje, 36, lost the title with that defeat, having won it in 2023 by knocking out Dustin Poirier.

Meanwhile, Hooker was due to enter UFC 313 on a three-fight win streak. The New Zealander, 35, outpointed Gamrot, Jalin Turner and Claudio Pelles in his last three fights, dating back to November 2022.

Last week, Hooker claimed that his fight with Gaethje had been shortened from five scheduled rounds to three. “They’re trying to give me every disadvantage they can possibly give me, bro, but that’s fine,” he told Submission Radio.

open image in gallery Hooker after his win over Jalin Turner in 2023 ( Getty Images )

“Everything... He wanted to switch it to three, it’s switched to three. It’s pretty much, he gets... But that’s why I want to fight Justin Gaethje: I want the perks that come with being one of the stars of the division.”

The main event of UFC 313, which takes place in Las Vegas, is due to see Alex Pereira defend the light-heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev.