Alexa Grasso will defend the UFC women’s flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko this weekend, nine months after dethroning the longtime champion.

Grasso submitted Shevchenko in the fourth round in March, ending the Kyrgyzstani fighter’s five-year reign atop the division – as well as her nine-fight win streak.

In doing so, 30-year-old Grasso became just the second Mexican champion in UFC history, and she is now her nation’s only reigning title holder.

Can Shevchenko, 35, reverse the result on Saturday? Fans will find out as she and Grasso headline a Fight Night event in Las Vegas – marking a rare move for the UFC, which typically saves title bouts for pay-per-views.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the event?

This week’s UFC Fight Night will take place on Saturday 16 September, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The prelims are set to begin at 12am BST on Sunday 17 September (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday), with the main card following at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Grasso celebrates her title win over Shevchenko at UFC 285 (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Grasso – 13/10

Shevchenko – 8/13

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Alexa Grasso (C) vs Valentina Shevchenko 2 (women’s flyweight title)

Kevin Holland vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Raul Rosas Jr vs Terrence Mitchell (bantamweight)

Daniel Zellhuber vs Christos Giagos (lightweight)

Fernando Padilla vs Kyle Nelson (featherweight)

Prelims

Loopy Godinez vs Elise Reed (women’s strawweight)

Roman Kopylov vs Josh Fremd (middleweight)

Edgar Chairez vs Daniel Lacerda (flyweight)

Tracy Cortez vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

Natan Levy vs Alex Reyes (lightweight)

Josefine Knutsson vs Marnic Mann (women’s strawweight)