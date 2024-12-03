Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ian Machado Garry has claimed that Shavkat Rakhmonov is “severely mistaken” if he thinks their UFC 310 fight will be the same as their past sparring sessions.

Machado Garry and Rakhmonov are former training partners, and on Saturday (7 December), the unbeaten welterweights will clash for a shot at champion Belal Muhammad.

Rakhmonov was in fact due to challenge Muhammad at UFC 310, but Machado Garry stepped in when the champion withdrew due to a bone infection.

Earlier this year, Rakhmonov hinted that he got the better of Machado Garry in their sparring rounds, tweeting: “Looks like Ian forgot what happened during those training sessions. I don’t mind reminding him in the future.” Then, in November, an alleged teammate claimed the Kazakh submitted the Irishman twice.

“Training is training,” Machado Garry said on Monday’s Ariel Helwani Show. “What are we doing in training? We’re trying to evolve and grow. We’re trying to be better. We’re trying to do things that put ourselves in scenarios where we need to learn.

“So, if Shavkat believes that the training we had in the past is going to be the same [as] Saturday night, when he steps into the Octagon with me, then Shavkat... I’m speaking to you directly: You’re going to be severely mistaken. And if I was you, I would change that mentality very quickly.”

open image in gallery Ian Machado Garry has stayed unbeaten since joining the UFC in 2021 ( Getty Images )

When asked why he was so confident about his chances against Rakhmonov, Machado Garry said: “It’s genuinely nothing to do with Shavkat, and it’s everything to do with me.

“Shavkat is phenomenally talented. I have nothing but respect for the man and everything he’s done in his career up until this point, and everything he’s said. He has a very similar outlook to me on the division; he’s disappointed with the rest of the division [for not stepping up at UFC 310].”

Machado Garry was referencing the fact that No 1 and No 2-ranked Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman did not step in to face No 3 Rakhmonov, nor did the division’s fourth, fifth and sixth-seeded fighters: Sean Brady, Jack Della Maddalena and Colby Covington. Meanwhile, Machado Garry is ranked seventh at 170lb.

open image in gallery Shavkat Rakhmonov (right) beat Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson last time out ( Getty Images )

“I know how talented I am,” Machado Garry continued. “I know that I can beat every single person that weighs in at 170lb on this planet. It’s my job to go out there and prove it. Some people might call me nuts, some people might call me crazy: ‘[Shavkat] is 18-0, he’s finished everyone he’s fought.’

“I’m 15-0, all I’ve ever done in my life is win. People might call me crazy, but ‘crazy’ is just seeing things earlier than everyone else.”

Last time out, Machado Garry beat Michael “Venom” Page via decision in June. In his previous fight, the 27-year-old outpointed Geoff Neal in February.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Rakhmonov submitted Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson 12 months ago, after submitting Neal last March.