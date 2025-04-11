Ilia Topuria’s career earnings show swift pay jump as UFC star discusses retirement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a new podcast appearance, Ilia Topuria has discussed his career UFC earnings and revealed when he plans to retire from mixed martial arts – as he seeks big fights and major paydays before hanging up his gloves.

The unbeaten Topuria, 28, claimed the UFC featherweight title in February 2024, knocking out long-reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski to do so. Then, in October, he knocked out former champion Max Holloway to retain the belt.

The Spanish-Georgian then vacated the title this February, amid a planned move to lightweight, where he hopes to challenge for a second UFC belt.

And on the PBD Podcast on Friday (11 April), host Patrick Bet-David talked listeners through Topuria’s career UFC earnings, as “El Matador” (or “La Leyenda” as he now wishes to be known) weighed in on the matter.

“One of your first fights, you made $38,500 – 10 October 2020. Then you made $50k, then $75k, then $90k,” said businessman Bet-David, referring to Topuria’s first four UFC bouts: a decision win over Youssef Zalal, and knockouts of Damon Jackson, Ryan Hall and Jai Herbert.

“Then you made $154k with Bryce Mitchell, one of your good friends,” Bet-David joked, “and then you made $200k with Josh Emmett.” Topuria submitted Mitchell in late 2022 and outpointed Emmett in 2023.

“Then you made $532k [...] with Volk, then you made $2.44m with Holloway. So, roughly your career earnings are $3.5m.

“This is a very good trajectory. If this is a stock, there are some real good things around the corner for you, fight-wise.”

“It’s not only fight-wise, it’s also business-wise,” Topuria countered. “That’s why I try to develop all the time my skills, because at some point I’m gonna retire, and I’m gonna make a living from something else.”

Ilia Topuria parading his UFC title at Real Madrid’s stadium in 2024 ( Getty Images )

It is unclear how much money Topuria has made outside the cage, though he is believed to have several business partnerships on the go, including with Spanish football giants Real Madrid.

When asked when he plans to retire, the 28-year-old said he will fight “until I [no longer] enjoy it to be honest”.

Topuria has said the UFC promised him a title fight at lightweight in his next contest, though it is unclear whether he will challenge incumbent champion Islam Makhachev; the Russian could face another contender first, with Topuria fighting the winner.

After the Spanish-Georgian relinquished the featherweight title in February, it was announced that Volkanovski would face Diego Lopes for the vacant gold. That fight headlines UFC 314 in Miami on Saturday (12 April).