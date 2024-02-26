Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Real Madrid honour new UFC champion Ilia Topuria at Bernabeu before Sevilla game

Topuria won the featherweight title this month, becoming the first UFC champion to represent Spain

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 26 February 2024 10:03
Comments
Close
'I'm literally done': Dana White storms off podcast in first minute leaving host stunned

Real Madrid celebrated Ilia Topuria at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, as the new UFC featherweight champion performed the ceremonial kick-off for the team’s game against Sevilla.

Topuria, 27, knocked out Alexander Volkanovski on 17 February, taking the men’s featherweight title from the long-time champion. In doing so, Topuria became the first UFC champion to represent Spain.

Topuria was born in Germany to Georgian parents, but “El Matador” has spent much of his life in Spain and predominantly represents Spain and Georgia in the UFC. He is therefore also the first UFC champion to represent Georgia.

Ahead of Real’s LaLiga win over Sevilla on Sunday (25 February), Topuria walked onto the Bernabeu pitch and met the captains of both teams – including his friend Sergio Ramos, a Real Madrid legend who now plays for Sevilla.

Recommended

Topuria, a longtime Real Madrid fan, carried his UFC title onto the pitch in front of approximately 75,000 fans, before kicking the match ball.

Before and after winning the UFC featherweight title, the unbeaten Topuria expressed his desire to bring the UFC to Spain for the first time in the promotion’s history. The company is generally averse to stadium shows, but Topuria’s preference is to make his first title defence at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid beat Sevilla 1-0, courtesy of a goal by Luka Modric.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in