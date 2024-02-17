UFC 298 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Topuria fight updates and results tonight

✕ Close 'I'm literally done': Dana White storms off podcast in first minute leaving host stunned

In the main event of UFC 298 tonight, Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title against Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski has been dominant at 145lbs and is seeking his sixth successful title defence, having stopped Yair Rodriguez in July, but that victory was sandwiched between two defeats at lightweight. In February, the Australian was outpointed by 155lbs champion Islam Makhachev, who knocked out Volkanovski in their October rematch.

That brutal result, which came after Volkanovski stepped in on short notice, has some fans fearing for the 35-year-old as he fights a younger, powerful and well-rounded challenger tonight. The unbeaten Topuria, 27, has 12 finishes from 14 wins, and the Georgian – who fights out of Spain – enters UFC 298 on the back of a dominant decision against Josh Emmett in June.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces ex-title challenger Paulo Costa. Whittaker is out to bounce back from July’s shock TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis, who has since won the belt, while Costa last fought 18 months ago, outpointing former champion Luke Rockhold in a scrappy affair.

Follow live updates and results from the UFC 298 main card and prelims, below.