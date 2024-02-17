Jump to content

UFC 298 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Topuria fight updates and results tonight

Follow live as Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Ilia Topuria in the main event

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 17 February 2024 23:15
In the main event of UFC 298 tonight, Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title against Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski has been dominant at 145lbs and is seeking his sixth successful title defence, having stopped Yair Rodriguez in July, but that victory was sandwiched between two defeats at lightweight. In February, the Australian was outpointed by 155lbs champion Islam Makhachev, who knocked out Volkanovski in their October rematch.

That brutal result, which came after Volkanovski stepped in on short notice, has some fans fearing for the 35-year-old as he fights a younger, powerful and well-rounded challenger tonight. The unbeaten Topuria, 27, has 12 finishes from 14 wins, and the Georgian – who fights out of Spain – enters UFC 298 on the back of a dominant decision against Josh Emmett in June.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces ex-title challenger Paulo Costa. Whittaker is out to bounce back from July’s shock TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis, who has since won the belt, while Costa last fought 18 months ago, outpointing former champion Luke Rockhold in a scrappy affair.

Follow live updates and results from the UFC 298 main card and prelims, below.

UFC 298 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Topuria

In the UK, UFC 298 is airing live on TNT Sports, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. In the US, ESPN+ is streaming the action live. UFC Fight Pass is also streaming the early prelims and regular prelims.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

How to watch UFC 298 online and on TV tonight

Here’s all you need to know as Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Ilia Topuria

Alex Pattle17 February 2024 23:15
UFC 298 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Topuria

UFC 298 takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, tonight.

The early prelims are set to begin now, with the regular prelims following at 1am GMT (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then due to start at 3am GMT (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

Our round-by-round fight updates will begin with the regular prelims. Until then, we’ll be building up to those bouts.

What time does UFC 298 start tonight?

Here’s all you need to know as Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Ilia Topuria

Alex Pattle17 February 2024 23:05
UFC 298 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Alex Pattle17 February 2024 14:40

