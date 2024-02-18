Jump to content

UFC 300 main event pits Alex Pereira against Jamahal Hill in light-heavyweight title clash

Pereira won the vacant title in November, after the injured Hill relinquished the gold in July

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Sunday 18 February 2024 06:43
Alex Pereira will defend the light-heavyweight title against former champion Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300, it has been announced.

Speculation around the headline bout of the historic card had been rife for months, and the contest was finally revealed on Saturday (17 February), at the UFC 298 post-fight press conference.

UFC president Dana White revealed that Pereira will defend his title against Hill, who relinquished the belt in July after suffering an injury, on 13 April.

Hill, 32, won the vacant title in January 2023, but the American did not get the chance to defend the gold before vacating it. Pereira then went on to win the belt in November, knocking out ex-champion Jiri Prochazka to become a two-weight title holder.

The Brazilian, 36, previously held the middleweight title from November 2022 until April 2023.

Also at UFC 300, Justin Gaethje defends the ‘Baddest Motherf*****’ title against former featherweight king Max Holloway, and strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her title against Yan Xiaonan.

The event, which is full of intriguing match-ups and high-profile names, is due to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

