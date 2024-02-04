UFC schedule 2024: Every fight happening this year

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Another year of UFC action is upon us. Fans anticipate the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor, but MMA’s flagship promotion is producing more stars with each passing year, and many of them already have bouts scheduled for 2024.

While McGregor’s planned fight with Michael Chandler is seemingly set for June, the year kicked off with Dricus Du Plessis taking the middleweight title from Sean Strickland in a closely-fought bout. At the next two pay-per-views, featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski and bantamweight star Sean O’Malley will defend their titles, before UFC 300 rolls around in April.

Volkanovski is set for a stern test against rising contender Ilia Topuria in February, while O’Malley is preparing for a March rematch with the only man to beat him: Marlon “Chito” Vera. Then, at UFC 300, Zhang Weili defends her strawweight belt against Chinese compatriot Yan Xiaonan, and Justin Gaethje defends the ‘BMF’ title against Max Holloway.

And there are plenty more intriguing fights coming up. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for 2024, below (cards subject to change):

Saturday 10 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

UFC middleweight veteran Jack Hermansson (Getty Images)

Main card

Jack Hermansson vs Joe Pyfer (middleweight)

Dan Ige vs Andre Fili (featherweight)

Robert Bryczek vs Albert Duraev (middleweight)

Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Michael Johnson vs Darrius Flowers (lightweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs Armen Petrosyan (lightweight)

Prelims

Trevin Giles vs Carlos Prates (welterweight)

Damir Hadzovic vs Bolaji Oki (lightweight)

Loma Lookboonmee vs Bruna Brasil (women’s strawweight)

Devin Clark vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

Max Griffin vs Jeremiah Wells (welterweight)

Zac Pauga vs Bogdan Guskov (light-heavyweight)

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs Hyder Amil (featherweight)

Daniel Marcos vs Aoriqileng (bantamweight)

Saturday 17 February – UFC 298 – Honda Center, Anaheim, US

Alexander Volkanovski celebrates his stoppage victory over Yair Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Ilia Topuria (featherweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Paul Costa (middleweight)

Geoff Neal vs Ian Machado Garry (welterweight)

Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo (bantamweight)

Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Prelims

Amanda Lemos vs Mackenzie Dern (women’s strawweight)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera (weight)

AJ Dobson vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)

Early prelims

Zhang Mingyang vs Brendson Ribeiro (light-heavyweight)

Yusaku Kinoshita vs Danny Barlow (welterweight)

Oban Elliot vs Val Woodburn (welterweight)

Andrea Lee vs Miranda Maverick (women’s flyweight)

Saturday 24 February – UFC Fight Night – Arena CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico

Former two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (Getty Images)

Main card

Brandon Moreno vs Brandon Royval 2 (flyweight)

Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega 2 (featherweight)

Daniel Zellhuber vs Francisco Prado (lightweight)

Raul Rosas Jr vs Ricky Turcios (bantamweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)

Manuel Torres vs Chris Duncan (lightweight)

Prelims

Cristian Quinonez vs Raoni Barcelos (bantamweight)

Jesus Aguilar vs Mateus Mendonca (flyweight)

Edgar Chairez vs Daniel Lacerda (flyweight)

Claudio Pelles vs Fares Ziam (lightweight)

Luis Rodriguez vs Denys Bondar (flyweight)

Victor Altamirano vs Felipe dos Santos (flyweight)

Erik Silva vs Muhammad Naimov (featherweight)

Saturday 9 March – UFC 299 – Kaseya Center, Miami, US

Sean O’Malley celebrates his second-round knockout of Aljamain Sterling (Getty Images)

Main card

Sean O’Malley (C) vs Marlon “Chito” Vera 2 (bantamweight title)

Dustin Poirier vs Benoit Saint-Denis (lightweight – five rounds)

Kevin Holland vs Michael “Venom” Page (welterweight)

Gilbert Burns vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Petr Yan vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Prelims

Curtis Blaydes vs Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs Maycee Barber (women’s flyweight)

Mateusz Gamrot vs Rafael dos Anjos (lightweight)

Pedro Munhoz vs Kyler Phillips (bantamweight)

Early prelims

Michel Pereira vs Michal Oleksijczuk (middleweight)

Robelis Despaigne vs Josh Parisian (heavyweight)

CJ Vergara vs Assu Almabayev (flyweight)

Joanne Wood vs Maryna Moroz (women’s flyweight)

Saturday 16 March – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex – Las Vegas, US

Tai Tuivasa celebrates after knocking out Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 (Getty Images)

Tai Tuivasa vs Marcin Tybura (heavyweight)

Ovince Saint Preux vs Kennedy Nzechukwu (light-heavyweight)

Natan Levy vs Mike Davis (lightweight)

Josh Culibao vs Danny Silva (featherweight)

Thiago Moises vs Brad Riddell (lightweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs Isaac Dulgarian (featherweight)

Pannie Kianzad vs Macy Chiasson (women’s bantamweight)

Gerald Meerschaert vs Bryan Barberena (middleweight)

Josiane Nunes vs Chelsea Chandler (women’s bantamweight)

Bryan Battle vs Ange Loosa (welterweight)

Jafel Filho vs Ode’ Osbourne (flyweight)

Jacqueline Amorim vs Cory McKenna (women’s strawweight)

Charalampos Grigoriou vs Chad Anheliger (bantamweight)

Saturday 23 March – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex – Las Vegas, US

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (Getty Images)

Rose Namajunas vs Amanda Ribas (women’s flyweight)

Payton Talbott vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Billy Quarantillo vs Gabriel Miranda (featherweight)

Mohammed Usman vs Mick Parkin (heavyweight)

Kurt Holobaugh vs Trey Ogden (lightweight)

Ricardo Ramos vs Julian Erosa (featherweight)

Davey Grant vs Cody Gibson (bantamweight)

Jarno Errens vs Steven Nguyen (featherweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)

Fernando Padilla vs Luis Pajuelo (featherweight)

Karl Williams vs Junior Tafa (heavyweight)

Montserrat Rendon vs Dariya Zheleznykova (women’s bantamweight)

Saturday 30 March – UFC Fight Night – Boardwalk Hall, New Jersey, US

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman is aiming to get back to winning ways (Getty Images)

TBA vs TBA

Erin Blanchfield vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)

Chris Weidman vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Alonzo Menifield vs Carlos Ulberg (light-heavyweight)

Ibo Aslan vs Anton Turkalj (light-heavyweight)

Angel Pacheco vs Caolan Loughran (bantamweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs Rhys McKee (welterweight)

Saturday 6 April – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Marvin Vettori vs Brendan Allen (middleweight)

Norma Dumont vs Germaine de Randamie (women’s bantamweight)

Morgan Charriere vs Seung Woo Choi (featherweight)

Nora Cornolle vs Melissa Dixon (women’s bantamweight)

Saturday 13 April – UFC 300 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US

Justin Gaethje (left) defends the ‘BMF’ title against Max Holloway (Getty Images)

TBA vs TBA

Zhang Weili (C) vs Yan Xiaonan (women’s strawweight title)

Justin Gaethje (C) vs Max Holloway (‘BMF’ title – lightweight)

Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan (lightweight)

Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic (light-heavyweight)

Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling (featherweight)

Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt (bantamweight)

Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison (women’s bantamweight)

Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Bobby Green vs Jim Miller (lightweight)

Jessica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez (women’s strawweight)

Saturday 22 June – UFC Fight Night – Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.