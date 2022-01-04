Amanda Serrano has said she will follow Jake Paul into the UFC, if the mixed martial arts promotion’s president Dana White agrees to Paul’s contract demands.

YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with three of his wins coming against former UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Paul, 24, knocked out Askren in April before twice beating Woodley – outpointing the ex-welterweight champion in August, then knocking him out in December.

Paul has since urged White to release Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their contracts so they can box him, but the American followed up that request with a proposal that would see him fight Masvidal under MMA rules in the UFC.

White rejected the proposal, which included demands such as the UFC president raising base fighter pay and improving combatants’ healthcare.

Now, unified featherweight boxing champion Serrano, who is promoted by Paul and has fought in MMA and jiu-jitsu in the past, has leant her voice to Paul’s cause.

“I will gladly sign a one-fight deal with the UFC to challenge Valentina [Shevchenko] for the flyweight Championship if UFC agrees to Jake’s offer,” Serrano tweeted.

“Let’s make history.”

Serrano is considered one of the best women’s boxers in the world, with a professional record of 42-1-1 – unbeaten since 2012. The Puerto Rican’s last two fights came on the undercards of Paul’s clashes with Woodley.

In 2018, Serrano fought to a draw in her pro MMA debut, before winning later that year and again last June to go 2-0-1.

The 33-year-old is 5-0 in jiu-jitsu, having competed between 2018 and 2019.