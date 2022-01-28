YouTube star Jake Paul has released a diss track in which he takes aim at UFC president Dana White and a host of fighters in the mixed martial arts promotion, including Conor McGregor.

Paul, 25, has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer with knockout wins over every opponent he has faced, including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, whose UFC stint followed championship runs in MMA promotions Bellator and ONE.

Paul has been engaged in a feud with UFC president White in recent months, hitting out at his fellow American over the promotion’s fighter pay, while releasing footage of himself training in MMA and sending a contract proposal to White over a potential bout against Jorge Masvidal.

White dismissed Paul’s suggestion of fighting in the UFC in exchange for increased fighter pay and the introduction of fighter healthcare, leading the YouTuber to buy shares in the UFC’s parent company Endeavour Group Holdings.

Now Paul has taken aim at White again, as well as a number of the 52-year-old’s fighters, in a diss track.

The lyrics in Paul’s expletive-laden rap song include: “F*** Dana White.

“First of all, Masvidal, you ain’t rich; 50 fights for $5million, that ain’t s***. Underpaid fights, where’s the healthcare rights? Got them risking all their lives and they can’t quit.”

Paul later turns his attention to McGregor, whom he labels a “rich, little weirdo”, before taking aim at the Irishman’s old rival Nate Diaz by singing: “All that little Stockton s*** is cool, but that lisp got me thinking: ‘Diaz speak a different language.’”

The music video for the track features clips of Paul pretending to choke an actor portraying White, whom the YouTuber calls a “greedy, old, lonely, bald b****”.

It also features former UFC women’s champion Cris Cyborg, who is now featherweight title holder in Bellator, calling on White to introduce fighter healthcare in the UFC.