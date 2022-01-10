Jake Paul begins MMA training amid UFC contract debate with Dana White

Jake Paul has seemingly begun training in mixed martial arts after outlining what it would take for him to fight in the UFC.

The YouTube star has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with his last three wins coming against ex-UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley – the latter of whom Paul beat twice.

Paul has knocked out every man he has boxed, and the 24-year-old now appears to be targeting a move into MMA.

After calling out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, Paul sent UFC president Dana White a contract proposal, saying he would fight Masvidal under MMA rules if White agreed to increase fighter pay and offer combatants healthcare.

White dismissed Paul’s proposal, instead doubling down on a challenge in which he said the YouTuber could test him for cocaine for 10 years if White could test Paul for steroids for two years.

Paul lowered his demands to White, seemingly to no avail, before posting footage on social media of himself practising leg kicks.

“1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way,” the caption read.

“But kick down the doors of the doubters.”

Paul also tagged Bellator and the Professional Fighters League (PFL) – the UFC’s two biggest rival promotions – in the post.

The PFL responded with a gif that appeared to signal approval of Paul’s technique, before retweeting two PFL fighters who commended the YouTuber on his kicks.