Dana White offers to take drug test as feud with Jake Paul continues

Dana White has said he will undergo random drug tests for a decade if Jake Paul does the same over the next two years.

YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 since beginning a venture in professional boxing, most recently knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley this month.

That knockout victory followed Paul’s decision win against the 39-year-old in August, and the 24-year-old took to Twitter this week to share his “bucket list” of potential future opponents.

Joining former boxing champions Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson were current title holders Tyson Fury and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, as well as UFC president White.

Paul called out a number of UFC fighters after beating Woodley for the second time, including Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor. Paul urged White to release any of those fighters from their contracts with the promotion, but the 52-year-old refused to be drawn in.

Instead, White said on The Fight with Teddy Atlas: “So this guy keeps saying that I’m a cokehead.

“He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years, if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.

“No, [I won’t release fighters to face Paul]. You notice he wants to f*****g fight everybody that’s not in his weight class, guys that are older and all of this other b******t.

“Go find a boxer. Go h*** somebody else’s leg, you goofball.”

Prior to Paul’s victories over Woodley – who was released by the UFC this year before those boxing fights – the 24-year-old earned knockout wins against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, and former MMA champion Ben Askren.