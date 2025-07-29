Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jiri Prochazka has said he will serve as the back-up fighter for Alex Pereira’s rematch with Magomed Ankalaev in October, as he bids to regain the UFC light-heavyweight title.

At UFC 320 in Las Vegas, Pereira will aim to reclaim the title from Ankalaev, having lost it to the Russian with a decision defeat in March.

But should either fighter fail to make it to the main event, Prochazka will step in – potentially for a trilogy bout with Pereira, who twice beat the Czech in title fights.

Prochazka is scheduled to face Khalil Rountree Jr, another former foe of Pereira, on the undercard at UFC 320, but the former champion could see himself elevated to the headline fight if needed.

“Yeah, that’s right, yeah,” Prochazka, 32, told journalist Ariel Helwani on Monday (28 July). “That was the deal with UFC.”

He also added that the winner of his fight with Rountree will be next in line for a title shot, saying: “Yes, yeah. It’s not yet on paper, but we are right now... That was their word, so.”

Given Prochazka and Rountree’s respective histories with Pereira, a fight between either man and Ankalaev would mark a fresher match-up atop the 205lb division.

Alex Pereira (left) celebrates a second win over Jiri Prochazka ( Getty Images )

Prochazka first faced Pereira in November 2023, fighting the Brazilian for the vacant title, which the latter won with a second-round TKO. In their rematch last June, 38-year-old Pereira achieved the same result in the same round, retaining the title.

That preceded a fourth-round TKO of Rountree in October, as Pereira overcame a slow start to record a third straight retention of his title. He then lost the belt to Ankalaev, 33, via unanimous decision in March.

Prochazka and Rountree will each enter their clash at UFC 320 on the back of a stoppage win over Jamahal Hill. Prochazka beat the former champion in January, before American Rountree, 35, did the same in June.

In the co-main event of UFC 320, Merab Dvalishvili will defend his bantamweight title against Cory Sandhagen.