Francis Ngannou has accused Jon Jones of having ‘multiple personalities’ after the American withdrew his support of the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Jones and Ngannou have both been involved in pay disputes with the UFC in recent years, but the former returns to the ring this Saturday on an improved contract after a three-year absence, while Ngannou opted to leave the promotion in January, giving up the heavyweight title in the process.

Former light-heavyweight champion Jones challenges Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight belt at UFC 285 this weekend, and Ngannou has hit out at the American for changing tack on the topic of fighter pay.

Jones, 35, previously praised Ngannou for ‘knowing his worth’ and holding out for an improved UFC contract, but “Bones” last week blamed the Cameroonian for the collapse of a potential fight between the pair. “I don’t think I deserve any criticism,” Jones told RMC Sport. “Francis had the opportunity to face me, and he opted out of the opportunity. If anyone should be criticised, it’s Francis Ngannou.

“If I’m correct, he was offered the biggest contract in heavyweight history. He had the opportunity to be a guy to dethrone me. He didn’t believe in himself. He wasn’t willing to gamble on himself.”

Ngannou, 36, has now fired back, telling MMA Junkie: “Personally, I don’t have any problem with Jon Jones. I think we all know that Jon Jones has multiple personalities, and sometimes it’s even hard for him to figure out who he really is, and I don’t have nothing to do with that.

“I think in this fight [around pay] we could have been on the same side, instead of like fighting against each other, which is exactly what the system wants – you know, to divide the most, to conquer. So, I’m not really into that game.

“I see clearly what’s happening, I understand very well what’s happening, and I wish them all the best, you know?”