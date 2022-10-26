Jon Jones ‘preparing’ for Stipe Miocic fight as UFC return edges closer
The former light heavyweight champion has been out of the Octagon for nearly three years
Jon Jones has said he is ‘preparing’ to fight Stipe Miocic on 10 December, despite the UFC having already released the full card for that night’s event.
Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion, has not fought since February 2020 but has long spoken of a move up to heavyweight.
Many fans have been keen to see the American, 35, take on compatriot and former heavyweight title holder Miocic, who is widely regarded as the greatest fighter in the history of the division – similar to Jones’ status at 205lbs.
And Jones took to Twitter on Monday to write: “I’m preparing to fight Stipe December 10 in Las Vegas.
“Not really sure what’s going on between Stipe and the UFC but I’m ready to compete!
“I’m going to control what I can and stay in shape.”
Jones’ tweet came after the UFC had already revealed the full bout order for UFC 282, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 10 December.
The card is set to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between champion Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira, the man whom the Pole dethroned in June.
Jones’ UFC career has been riddled with controversy, including failed drug tests for various banned substances and legal issues outside of the cage.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies