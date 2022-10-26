Jon Jones ‘preparing’ for Stipe Miocic fight as UFC return edges closer

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jon Jones has said he is ‘preparing’ to fight Stipe Miocic on 10 December, despite the UFC having already released the full card for that night’s event.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion, has not fought since February 2020 but has long spoken of a move up to heavyweight.

Many fans have been keen to see the American, 35, take on compatriot and former heavyweight title holder Miocic, who is widely regarded as the greatest fighter in the history of the division – similar to Jones’ status at 205lbs.

And Jones took to Twitter on Monday to write: “I’m preparing to fight Stipe December 10 in Las Vegas.

“Not really sure what’s going on between Stipe and the UFC but I’m ready to compete!

“I’m going to control what I can and stay in shape.”

Jones’ tweet came after the UFC had already revealed the full bout order for UFC 282, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 10 December.

The card is set to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between champion Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira, the man whom the Pole dethroned in June.

Jones’ UFC career has been riddled with controversy, including failed drug tests for various banned substances and legal issues outside of the cage.