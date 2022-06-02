Jorge Masvidal makes contract claims over Conor McGregor fight

Jorge Masvidal has insisted that Conor McGregor does not want to fight him, suggesting that talks have begun over a bout between the pair but that the Irishman is making negotiations difficult.

Masvidal and McGregor have exchanged heated words on social media this week, and the American has now claimed that “Notorious” is scared to accept a fight with him.

“That guy doesn’t answer the UFC’s phone calls when my name gets dropped in his mail box,” Masvidal said on The MMA Hour.

“When they offer him the contract, he says stupid f***ing things that can’t happen. He wants me to go down to 155lbs. For starters, I’m not going to go down for 155 for this c********r. You’ve fought at 170lbs, why am I going to go down to 155? I haven’t been in that weight class for over five, six years. I can’t physically make it anymore.

“So, he wants to put things that are just not real, and he wants to talk s***. And yeah, I’ll entertain his s***-talking from time to time when I get bored, but we both know he’s not fighting anybody.”

Masvidal fought and won three times in 2019 in a star-making year for the veteran, but he has since lost three fights in a row – most recently being outpointed by friend-turned-rival Colby Covington in March.

McGregor, meanwhile, is recovering from a broken leg that he sustained in his most recent fight, a loss to Dustin Poirier last July. McGregor, 33, is targeting a return to the Octagon before the end of the year.

Former dual-weight UFC champion McGregor (Getty Images)

“[UFC President] Dana White called it a long-a** time ago: I’m too much man for him – too much size, as Dana says – and it stuck with him,” Masvidal continued.

“But at the same time, he can’t do nothing about it, because he knows when we get in there, we’re both striking it up, and I’m going to crack his a**.

“I mean, everyone saw how his fights with Nate [Diaz] went. Then you see my fight with Nate. I touched Nate, and I made Nate dance and f***ing drop to the floor and grab his stomach and pray to God. Conor knows I’ve got power, and I’m not going to get tired throwing blows.”

Masvidal beat compatriot Diaz via TKO in 2019, while McGregor exchanged wins with the Californian in 2016.

Diaz submitted the Irishman in their first clash in March of that year, before McGregor won their August rematch by decision.