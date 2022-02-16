‘Two down, way too many to go’: UFC star Kevin Holland beats up another ‘troll’ with body kicks
The middleweight released footage of the sparring session, one month after sharing a video in which he submitted another man
For the second time in a month, UFC middleweight Kevin Holland has sparred with a “troll” and forced them to quit.
Last month, the American posted footage online of himself submitting a man with a choke in a mixed martial arts gym, after paying for the ‘opponent’s travel and accommodation.
The man had written to Holland in an Instagram message: “Even though your [sic] a black belt [in jiu-jitsu] I’m positive I could submit you, prove me wrong.”
Now Holland has sparred with another “troll”, though the 29-year-old said that the man in question on this occasion had been more “respectful” than his predecessor.
In a post on Holland’s Instagram page, the American shared a screenshot of the man’s messages as well as footage of the pair sparring. In the video, Holland lands a series of body kicks on the man, who shouts: “Stop, bro!”
Holland wrote alongside the post: “So this guy at the meet and greet called me [Derek] Brunson [who outpointed Holland in 2021].
“Later he got a autograph, next day he got the pleasure of being troll number #2.
“2 down way to [sic] many to go, im gonna start needing help, full video will go up on my #onlyfans.
“Dude ended up being respectful so yes I respect him for showing up.”
Holland previously went by the nickname “Trailblazer”, before adopting the moniker “Big Mouth” after becoming known for talking to his opponents throughout fights.
The 29-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2020, fighting five times and winning each bout – four of them via knockout or TKO. He was winless in 2021, however, losing twice before his third fight of the year ended as a No Contest due to a clash of heads.
Holland is scheduled to fight Alex Oliveira at UFC 272 on 5 March.
