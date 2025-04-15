Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Khabib Nurmagomedov has cleared up the situation atop the lightweight division, insisting that Islam Makhachev will not move up to challenge Belal Muhammad for the welterweight belt.

In February, Ilia Topuria vacated the featherweight title with the aim of challenging 155lb champion Makhachev, although the latter’s desire to fight at 170lb is well known.

A barrier to Makhachev moving up, however, is the fact that his friend Muhammad holds the welterweight title. Rumours spread in recent months that Muhammad had fallen out with teammate Makhachev and coach Nurmagomedov, but that has been denied by both sides.

“Islam wants to fight at 170lb, but we can’t go up there because Belal is the champion,” Nurmagomedov told Adam Zubayraev on Tuesday (15 April). “[He] is very close to us.

“We can’t exchange our relationships for belts, that’s not the way we are. Those who offer us this [fight] just don’t look at things the way we do. We have different views in this case.”

However, Muhammad is scheduled to defend his title against Jack Della Maddalena in May, and a loss for the champion could enable Makhachev to vie for welterweight gold after all.

“If Della Maddalena was the champion, Islam would fight him for sure,” Nurmagomedov said. “As far as I see it, the UFC are waiting for the event in May, where Belal and Maddalena are set to fight each other.

open image in gallery Islam Makhachev (centre) celebrates with Khabib Nurmagomedov (centre-right) ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Belal Muhammad has trained under Khabib and with Makhachev ( Getty Images )

“I really want, with all my heart, Belal to win. But if Maddalena wins, I think the UFC may offer Islam this fight for the title at 170lb.”

While Makhachev is therefore waiting on Muhammad vs Della Maddalena, Topuria is waiting on Makhachev.

Topuria recently said the UFC promised him a lightweight title shot in his next fight, so if Makhachev moves up to welterweight, Topuria could challenge for a vacant belt.

On that note, Saturday (12 April) saw Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes clash over the title vacated by Topuria, with Volkanovski winning on points.

open image in gallery Ilia Topuria before vacating the featherweight strap ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Alexander Volkanovski (right) outpointed Diego Lopes to win the belt vacated by Topuria ( Getty Images )

That result in the UFC 314 main event meant Volkanovski became a two-time champion, after his first reign was ended by Topuria in February 2024.

Meanwhile, Makhachev has held the lightweight strap since 2022, securing a record four straight title defences since then. The Russian is a mentee and childhood friend of Khabib, who also reigned as UFC lightweight champion before retiring in 2020.