UFC 314 LIVE: Pimblett fights Chandler before Volkanovski and Lopes clash for featherweight belt
Alexander Volkanovski bids to become a two-time champion while facing Diego Lopes, after Michael Chandler fights Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett
A new featherweight champion is set to be crowned tonight, as former title holder Alexander Volkanovski takes on Diego Lopes in the main event of UFC 314.
After Michael Chandler and Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett meet in an intriguing co-main event, Volkanovski will bid to become a two-time champion in his clash with Lopes.
Volkanovski, 36, has not fought since February 2024, when the Australian lost the title in a knockout defeat by Ilia Topuria, who recently vacated the belt amid a planned move to lightweight. Meanwhile, Lopes, 30, enters Miami on a five-fight win streak, having beaten Sodiq Yusuff, Dan Ige and Brian Ortega in a stellar 2024 for the Mexican-Brazilian.
And the must-watch co-main event pits Chandler against “Paddy The Baddy”, as the latter looks to defy his doubters and enter the title conversation at lightweight. Can Pimblett extend his unbeaten UFC run by winning his biggest test yet? Or will Chandler get back to winning ways, after his second career loss to Charles Oliveira last time out?
Find out below, by following live updates and results from the UFC 314 main card and prelims.
How Volkanovski reacted to Lopes fight and Topuria giving up belt
So, how did we get here, with Volkanovski vs Lopes set to crown a new featherweight champion?
It started with Topuria vacating the belt in February, as he eyes a move up to lightweight – and a shot at the gold in that division.
“We originally thought it was gonna be Ilia or Lopes,” Volk said. “I was just preparing for Ilia, because we did the face-off [in the cage, after Topuria beat Max Holloway in October].
“Then I was getting told, ‘We’re not exactly sure,’ so that’s when we were like, ‘Alright, something may be changing.’ But I’ve been preparing for April, Miami, for a while now. I’ve had a pretty long camp already.
“Lopes, obviously a dangerous dude,” Volkanovski said. “A bit of a different match-up to Ilia [...] I’m feeling great, and I’m only gonna get better from here, so that’s a scary thing – especially for Lopes.
“I think Lopes is in for a very, very hard fight. He’s a gamer, he’s a great dude, I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”
More from Volk here:
Odds for UFC 314 main and co-main events
Volkanovski – 4/6; Lopes – 6/5
Chandler – 11/8; Pimblett – 4/7
How to watch UFC 314 online and on TV
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
UFC 314 time, card and how to watch Chandler vs Pimblett and Volkanovski vs Lopes
UFC 314 fight card in full – subject to very late changes!
Main card
Alex Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes (vacant featherweight title)
Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett (lightweight, five rounds)
Yair Rodriguez vs Patricio Pitbull (featherweight)
Bryce Mitchell vs Jean Silva (featherweight)
Nikita Krylov vs Dominick Reyes (light-heavyweight)
Prelims
Dan Ige vs Sean Woodson (featherweight)
Yan Xiaonan vs Virna Jandiroba (women’s strawweight)
Jim Miller vs Chase Hooper (lightweight)
Darren Elkins vs Julian Erosa (featherweight)
Early prelims
Sedriques Dumas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)
Tresean Gore vs Marco Tulio (middleweight)
Nora Cornolle vs Hailey Cowan (women’s bantamweight)
Timings for early prelims, regular prelims, and main card at UFC 314
UFC 314 will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami tonight.
The early prelims will start at 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then set for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).
We’ll begin our live fight updates when the regular prelims start; until then, we’ll keep you covered with build-up to the event and give you a round-up of the early-prelim results once they are in the books.
Welcome to our UFC 314 live coverage!
