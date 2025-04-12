'Strap's coming back with me!' - Volkanovski and Lopes make weight at UFC 314

A new featherweight champion is set to be crowned tonight, as former title holder Alexander Volkanovski takes on Diego Lopes in the main event of UFC 314.

After Michael Chandler and Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett meet in an intriguing co-main event, Volkanovski will bid to become a two-time champion in his clash with Lopes.

Volkanovski, 36, has not fought since February 2024, when the Australian lost the title in a knockout defeat by Ilia Topuria, who recently vacated the belt amid a planned move to lightweight. Meanwhile, Lopes, 30, enters Miami on a five-fight win streak, having beaten Sodiq Yusuff, Dan Ige and Brian Ortega in a stellar 2024 for the Mexican-Brazilian.

And the must-watch co-main event pits Chandler against “Paddy The Baddy”, as the latter looks to defy his doubters and enter the title conversation at lightweight. Can Pimblett extend his unbeaten UFC run by winning his biggest test yet? Or will Chandler get back to winning ways, after his second career loss to Charles Oliveira last time out?

Find out below, by following live updates and results from the UFC 314 main card and prelims.